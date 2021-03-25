News: Further expansion for X-Cel Superturn









X-Cel Superturn is a global manufacturer of machined components. In June 2012, the firm moved its Gasket and Seal division to the prestigious Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham.



Now a £7.15m deal facilitated by leading law firm Banner Jones, has seen X-Cel Superturn acquire the freehold of Newburgh House, now known as Vector House, the 90,000 sq ft facility previously leased by Newburgh at Templeborough.



The deal includes over an acre of development land which Vector X-Cel said it will use to expand their facilities and support new and existing clients.



Over the past two years the company has also invested more than £750k in new equipment to support the growth of the business.



X-Cel Group Chairman, Andrew Taylor, said: "In 2019 we completed the expansion of our 70,000 sq ft facility on the Advanced Manufacturing Park which is home to some of the World's biggest manufacturers, and which is an excellent base and headquarters for the X-Cel Superturn Group.



"We have also relocated our valve design and manufacturing company Colson X-Cel from West Yorkshire into this facility. We now own two of the best engineering facilities in the South Yorkshire area and we will continue to invest heavily in new plant, equipment and training. Our company is very committed to the South Yorkshire area as it provides an excellent technically skilled and loyal workforce and good transport links.



"I'd to take this opportunity to thank the team at Banner Jones who have supported us on our growth journey over the last few years, and most recently in the acquisition of our new site."



Stephen Gordon, Head of the Business Legal Services team at Banner Jones, added: "This is another exciting development for X-Cel Superturn, which has expanded at pace in recent years to accommodate new work and projects that are further adding to the credibility of the region as a centre of excellence for manufacturing and engineering across Europe.



"We wish them well with their plans for the future, and their ambitions to create further job opportunities in the area which will undoubtedly be a boost to the local economy."



