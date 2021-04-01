News: Skincare firm lays foundations with new Rotherham unit
By Tom Austen
Clean skincare brand, Facetheory has expanded into a newly built commercial unit in Rotherham.
Specialist property consultants Commercial Property Partners (CPP) has completed the letting of a 20,135 sq ft unit located in Beighton Business Park.
Working on behalf of Rotherham Council, CPP has secured a ten year lease with Agden Consulting Ltd trading as Facetheory, with a confirmed rent of £6.50 per sq ft.
The online retailer, which offers a personalised skincare range, include vegan, natural and cruelty-free products, has seen significant growth following a heightened demand following an increase of sales during the past year.
Jamie Shuker from Facetheory, said: "We are delighted to have secured additional space for Facetheory at Beighton Business Park, providing the business with a brand-new industrial unit at a high specification and in a prime location. This expansion follows a time of considerable online growth and progression for the business."
Rothbiz reported in 2019 that Rotherham Council had concluded a property deal at Beighton Link as a revenue generating project. Developer J F Finnegan built out the units ahead of schedule utilising cash from the Sheffield city region JESSICA fund. The authority set aside £990,000 from its own £5m Growth Fund.
Located on the popular business park on Chesterfield Road in Rotherham, the property benefits from its proximity to J31 of the M1 motorway.
The unit also benefits from two ground level loading doors, an eaves height of 8.0m, a pitched roof with 10% roof lights, disabled WC and show facilities, and concrete yard loading areas.
Max Pickering, assistant surveyor at CPP, said: "This deal is indicative of the increasing demand for industrial space across the region. There is now just one unit available at the highly sought after Beighton Business Park, and we would encourage any interested parties to get in touch."
As part of the final phase at Beighton Link, Unit F, the 29,024 sq ft unit which sits immediately adjacent from Unit E, is yet to be leased.
Images: Facetheory / CPP
Advertisement
Images: Facetheory / CPP
