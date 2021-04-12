News: Support for Rotherham as restrictions eased





The borough has also been selected to receive expert support from the High Streets Task Force.



The support comes as Rotherham



In the meantime, Rotherham Council is to recieve £235,727 from the £56m Welcome Back Fund which aims to help local authorities boost tourism, improve green spaces and provide more outdoor seating areas, markets and food stall pop-ups – giving people more safer options to reunite with friends and relatives.



The funding can also be used by councils to:



- Boost the look and feel of their high streets by investing in street planting, parks, green spaces and seating areas to make high streets as beautiful and welcoming as possible

- Run publicity campaigns and prepare to hold events like street markets and festivals to support local businesses

- Install signage and floor markings to encourage social distancing and safety

- Improve high streets and town centres by planting flowers or removing graffiti



Rotherham Council has recently revealed one initiative to keep Rotherham open with its "Let's Get Rotherham Moving" campaign. You will see posters, signs and various other activity throughout Rotherham.



Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has also confirmed the first 70 councils who will benefit from targeted, hands-on support from the government's High Streets Task Force, an elite team of high street experts who will advise them on how to adapt to meet changing consumer demands so they can thrive in the years ahead.



The MP said: "As we move to the next stage on the roadmap out of lockdown we are all looking forward to being reunited with friends and family outdoors and making a safe and happy return to our favourite shops, cafes, pubs and restaurants.



"We need to get behind our local businesses and enjoy all that this country has to offer and that we’ve been missing so much."



Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley, added: "As restrictions ease and life begins to return to normal, it is vital we support our high streets and local businesses so that they are ready to welcome customers. I am delighted that Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council is set to receive £235,727 from the Welcome Back Fund to support local businesses here in Rother Valley and boost our local economy.



"High streets are at the very heart of our communities and I am determined to see high streets across Rother Valley become thriving spaces as the government delivers on its commitment to build back better and level up."



The Government announced a new High Streets Task Force in 2019. Rotherham is one of 70 authorities eligible to receive direct support from Task Force Experts who will consult with local leaders from government, business, and the community to diagnose the issues blocking transformation and to recommend ways to make positive change happen on the high street.



Tailored to a specific local high street or centre, the support aims to help create the best vision and strategies for the area. Following a one-day expert visit, each location can receive a range of services offered by the Task Force, including expert consultancy, mentoring, visioning or place making workshops, access to local footfall data, and training programmes for place managers and leaders.



