News: Metals firm recognised for international trade
By Tom Austen
SJM Alloys & Metals Ltd is celebrating a Queen’s Awards for Enterprise – the UK’s most prestigious business awards.
The company was established in 1993 and is headquartered in Loughton, Essex but has its main operations base in Rotherham. It is a dealer, processor and recycler of super alloys, specialty steels and refractory metal scraps.
For outstanding achievement in international trade, SJM will be able to fly The Queen’s Awards flag.
SJM deals in a wide range of special metals, with particular expertise in Cobalt & Cobalt Alloys, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Tungsten & Tungsten Alloys and Molybdenum and serves the Automotive, Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Electronic, Medical, Foundry and Mining industries.
Investment was made to expand its warehouse facilities on the Barbot Hall Industrial Estate last year to improve efficiency.
Overseas sales have increased year on year over three years from £16.1m to £40.8m a total growth of 152.7% with overseas sales accounting for over 90% of total sales. The company sells across Europe, USA and Asia and its top five markets currently are Germany, USA, Luxembourg, France and Japan. Its newest market is Japan.
The company wins the Queen’s Award for International Trade for Outstanding Short Term Growth in overseas sales over the last three years.
