News: Local firms join together to offer alternative to gas grid connections
By Tom Austen
Expert firms from the Sheffield City Region, Utility Planners UK (Rotherham) and IMS Heat Pumps (Sheffield), have launched a new partnership to deliver low-carbon options for Utility Planners UK customers.
Expert utility consultants, Utility Planners UK, have responded to increased demand from both domestic and commercial clients wishing to explore low-carbon heating options for their new domestic and commercial sites, by partnering with IMS Heat Pumps to offer heat pump technology as an alternative option to new fossil fuel connections for heating and hot water requirements.
As an innovative one stop solution for utility and telecoms connectivity, Utility Planners UK have recognised the need to offer greener alternative energy solutions and have expanded their service to offer clients low-carbon options instead of traditional fossil fuels requiring new gas grid connections.
The government has set an ambitious target of 600,000 homes to be fitted with a heat pump by 2028, and they play a big part in the UK’s drive to reduce the country’s carbon emissions being net zero by 2050.
There are three types of heat pumps, with the most common type installed in the UK being air source, and ground and water source pumps used on large properties. By installing heat pumps, clients can significantly lower their carbon footprint, contributing towards the UK’s net zero target, whilst benefiting from lower running costs, less maintenance and future-proofed homes and commercial sites.
Richard Foster, Green Energy Co-ordinator at Utility Planners UK, said: “We are delighted to be embracing the future by offering an alternative to new gas grid connections with a low-carbon renewable solution instead. By enhancing and improving our portfolio of services, we can now offer our clients energy efficient solutions without the need to apply and pay for new gas-grid connections. We are also delighted to work with experts and first-class installers to continue offering the high-quality service UPUK customers expect.”
Emma Bohan, General Manager at IMS Heat Pumps, added: “This a great partnership that offers clients access to cutting edge heating technology backed up by decades of experience. Heat pumps continue to rise in popularity, not just because people want to do the right thing in terms of the environment, but because they want to future proof their property against potential unfavourable legislative and pricing changes around fossil fuel heating systems.”
Images: IMS
Advertisement
