News: Opening hours at Gulliver’s Valley extended due to demand
By Tom Austen
Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham, is extending its opening hours due to the ‘incredible demand’ it has seen since it reopened its doors earlier this month.
The resort, which is alongside Rother Valley Country Park, is currently open every weekend, bank holiday and in school holidays from 10.30-5pm, will also now be opening on selected Friday nights in May and June from 3pm-8pm, with the potential for this to be extended should the popularity for tickets continue.
Since reopening from the national lockdown last month, the family-company has seen a high demand for tickets and every weekend so far has been completely sold out in advance.
Julie Dalton, managing director of Gulliver’s Theme Park and Resorts, said: “We were confident that when we reopened our customers would be as excited to come back and see us as we were to see them, but we really have been blown away by the support we have received. It has been so wonderful to see so many happy, smiley faces coming through our doors once again.
“Families have missed out on a lot over the last months, so we spent a lot of time ensuring that when we did reopen our parks, we were 100% ready to get back to what we do best which is providing the very best in fun-filled family days out in a safe and enjoyable environment.
“We are currently running at 40% capacity due to covid restrictions and social distancing guidelines, but we have been sold out every weekend so far well in advance and are anticipating the same for the forthcoming bank holiday weekend. Due to this incredible demand, we are now adding Friday nights to our opening hours for the next month which we will continue to review moving forward. This sets us up for what I’m sure will be a great summer season ahead.”
Gulliver's Valley website
Images: Gulliver's Valley
Gulliver's Valley website
Images: Gulliver's Valley
