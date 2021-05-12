News: Fast-growing food firm looks to have doner deal for new Rotherham outlet
By Tom Austen
Signs are that fast-growing, fast-casual brand, German Doner Kebab (GDK), has wrapped up a deal to take on a vacant retail unit in Rotherham.
Established in Germany over 30 years ago, the brand has built up to 76 restaurants in UK, Europe and Middle East, all selling high quality doner kebabs. The chain serves 100% lean succulent meat in handmade breads and crisp salad, with a choice of three signature sauces.
An ambitious UK expansion plan looks to include opening a new outlet in Rotherham and a planning application shows that GDK is hoping to open at Parkgate.
Scottish company, United Brands, took over the worldwide GDK brand and recently announced plans to open 47 new restaurants in the UK during 2021, bringing in the region of 1,800 new jobs throughout the country. It operates a franchise model.
In Rotherham, plans have been submitted for Unit 30 at Parkgate Shopping Centre, where the centre's owners are applying to operate the former Carphone Warehouse store as a restaurant. Change of use plans are no longer required due to an update in national policy, but planning and advertisement consent is required for extraction equipment, shopfront alterations and new signage.
Advertisement
Rr Planning, consultants submitting the plans on behalf of RSGD (Rotherham) Limited, said: "The proposed scheme will be a positive addition in the street scene and will result in investment and job creation at a time when the high street is suffering."
GDK opened 12 more restaurants during 2020 and delivered a significant rise in UK total sales, up 81% from the previous 12 months. Same-store sales for 2020 were also up 51% on 2019.
Imran Sayeed, CEO of GDK, said: "We have been extremely agile during the Pandemic and there continues to be a huge demand for our game-changing kebabs.
"It is therefore very exciting to be announcing these latest growth plans for the next 12 months as we build on the great momentum we delivered during 2020.
"Our plans will almost double our portfolio and create in the region of 1800 jobs as we continue to disrupt the market space and maintain our mission of building the fast-casual brand of the future."
German Doner Kebab website
Images: GDK
Established in Germany over 30 years ago, the brand has built up to 76 restaurants in UK, Europe and Middle East, all selling high quality doner kebabs. The chain serves 100% lean succulent meat in handmade breads and crisp salad, with a choice of three signature sauces.
An ambitious UK expansion plan looks to include opening a new outlet in Rotherham and a planning application shows that GDK is hoping to open at Parkgate.
Scottish company, United Brands, took over the worldwide GDK brand and recently announced plans to open 47 new restaurants in the UK during 2021, bringing in the region of 1,800 new jobs throughout the country. It operates a franchise model.
In Rotherham, plans have been submitted for Unit 30 at Parkgate Shopping Centre, where the centre's owners are applying to operate the former Carphone Warehouse store as a restaurant. Change of use plans are no longer required due to an update in national policy, but planning and advertisement consent is required for extraction equipment, shopfront alterations and new signage.
Advertisement
Rr Planning, consultants submitting the plans on behalf of RSGD (Rotherham) Limited, said: "The proposed scheme will be a positive addition in the street scene and will result in investment and job creation at a time when the high street is suffering."
GDK opened 12 more restaurants during 2020 and delivered a significant rise in UK total sales, up 81% from the previous 12 months. Same-store sales for 2020 were also up 51% on 2019.
Imran Sayeed, CEO of GDK, said: "We have been extremely agile during the Pandemic and there continues to be a huge demand for our game-changing kebabs.
"It is therefore very exciting to be announcing these latest growth plans for the next 12 months as we build on the great momentum we delivered during 2020.
"Our plans will almost double our portfolio and create in the region of 1800 jobs as we continue to disrupt the market space and maintain our mission of building the fast-casual brand of the future."
German Doner Kebab website
Images: GDK
0 comments:
Post a Comment