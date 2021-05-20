News: Rotherham to host four games at Women's Euros
By Tom Austen
Rotherham is readying itself to play its part in what will hopefully be a record-breaking summer for the women’s game.
The AESSEAL New York Stadium will host four high profile international games at the Women's EURO 2022, tournament organisers have confirmed.
The postponed UEFA Women's EURO 2021 will be played in England in 2022 and it is planned to use the same venues that were originally proposed to host the event.
New York Stadium is one of ten grounds which will stage the tournament. Other host venues include Bramall Lane, Old Trafford and Wembley. England, who reached the semi finals of the Women's World Cup in 2018, will be joined by 15 other nations including holders, Netherlands, giants of the game, Germany, and first time qualifiers, Northern Ireland.
Rotherham won't host any England games, which instead will be played in the South, but will host three group games from Group D.
Group stage games are scheduled for Sunday July 19, 2022, Thursday July 14 2022 and Monday July 18 2022. A quarter final tie in Rotherham on Saturday July 23 2022 will see the winner of Group D face the runner-up of Group C.
The draw to see which nations will be playing in Rotherham takes place in October.
Tickets for the games go on pre-sale later this year and for games in Rotherham, ticket prices range from £5 to £30. A family of four can attend a game at the New York Stadium for £30.
Chris Bryant, head of tournament delivery, The FA, said: "“We are aware of the huge opportunity we have to grow the women’s game here and across Europe. To have that legacy, we must ensure we first deliver a record-breaking tournament that captures the imagination, to provide those vital foundations. It is an exciting time as UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 really starts to take shape now, with the Pre-Sale, presented by Visa, for tickets in July 2021.
"With ten venues, nine host cities and over 700,000 tickets available, there is a real opportunity for people to play their part in creating a special tournament with incredible footballing talent on display. With 16 of the best European nations competing across 31 matches, we want to see full stadiums, generating an incredible atmosphere, so be sure to register and don’t miss out on getting tickets.”
In 2013, England's women beat Canada 1-0 in a friendly at Rotherham, and in 2016 a crowd of 10,550 witnessed the Lionesses draw 1-1 with Belgium in a UEFA Women's Euro 2017 qualifier. In 2018, the £20m stadium also hosted the team in a friendly fixture against Sweden as they stepped up their preparations for the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Women's Euro website
Images: Rotherham United
