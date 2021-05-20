News: £12.6m Rotherham regeneration funding confirmed

£12.6m of Government funding has been confirmed meaning that further regeneration projects in Rotherham town centre can be carried out.



Rothbiz reported in February that a bid to the Future High Streets Fund (FHSF) was only partially successful, with an offer for £12,660,708 recieved when the authority actually bid for over £18m.



In setting out is budget, council officers included an extra £4.1m pot for the programme to help make up the shortfall.



The bid is for the redevelopment of Markets (including a new central library), the creation of high-quality Riverside Gardens linking the Forge Island redevelopment with the town centre, further public realm works, and the Grimm & Co redevelopment at Talbot Lane (pictured).



Communities Secretary Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP said: "This funding is part of wider support we are providing to communities and businesses, to protect jobs, support the most vulnerable and ensure no one is left behind as we recover from pandemic.



"This investment will make a huge difference to towns and cities across England and transform themselves in desired places to shop, visit, live and work.



"The Future High Streets Fund will support towns, communities and businesses as we get back to enjoying the best of what the high street has to offer."



In Rotherham, the aim is to diversify and enhance the quality of the town centre by supporting more leisure uses at Forge Island and the markets, and to significantly increase the town's appeal to residents, regular users and visitors (particularly families). The programme should also provide a more attractive investment proposition.



Last month, the Leader of Rotherham Council wrote to the Secretary of State for Local Government asking for clarity on when the funding would reach the borough. A provisional offer had been received at the end of 2020.



The council and its partners are still waiting to hear regarding a bid for £25m from the Government's Towns Fund Programme.



Images: Grimm & Co