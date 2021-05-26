News: Frankie & Benny's not reopening Rotherham branch

The operators of Frankie & Benny's restaurant are unlikely to reopen one of its Rotherham branches.



A national coffee chain looks set to take its place.



The favourite family-run restaurant focusses on classic American-Italian style cuisine and the majority of the 100 restaurants are found within leisure and retail locations. It is one of a number of brands operated by The Restaurant Group plc (TRG).



Hit by Covid restrictions and under pressure from landlords, the company had to take drastic action in 2020 with a proposal to reduce the size of its leisure estate and rental cost base by the implementation of a company voluntary arrangement (CVA).



The Restaurant Group, which also operates the Wagamama brand, proposed a reduction in its current portfolio by exiting approximately 125 trading sites as well as seeking improved rental terms on a portion of the remaining trading estate.



The purpose built unit at Cortonwood was removed from the company's website last year and now plans are being brought forward to reuse the building.



Andy Hornby, chief executive of The Restaurant Group said in June 2020: "The issues facing our sector are well documented and we have already taken decisive action to improve our liquidity, reduce our cost base and downsize our operations.



"The proposed CVA will deliver an appropriately-sized estate for our Leisure business to ensure we are well positioned despite the very challenging market conditions facing the casual dining sector.



"I would like to wholeheartedly thank all of my TRG colleagues for their continued understanding and extraordinary commitment during this unprecedented period."



The CVA was approved and the group secured new finance facilities and was successful with a new share placing in 2021.



The Parkgate branch reopened and recently began to promote the group's new "Bone Jam" virtual brand which offers US comfort food including BBQ, chicken and wings for delivery only.



At Cortonwood Shopping Park, plans were passed in 2016 for a tenth stand alone unit to be used as a restaurant for Frankie & Benny's. The 3,600 sq ft unit was large enough to accommodate 166 customers indoors and created around 30 full time equivalent jobs.



Now plans have been submitted to Rotherham Council to enable the unit to be subdivided and split into two separate units. One of the units is being lined up to be taken on by Costa Coffee.



Costa, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, is the fastest growing coffee shop business in the UK. Coca-Cola completed the acquisition of Costa Coffee from Whitbread PLC in 2019 in a deal worth $4.9 billion. With around 4,000 outlets, the most recent opening in Rotherham was a drive-thru at Catcliffe.



Images: Google Maps