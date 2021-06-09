News: Ecoporium plan for Waverley
By Tom Austen
A temporary retail unit and a community space is planned for the Waverley development in Rotherham.
The site is Yorkshire's largest brownfield redevelopment, with owner and developer, Harworth Group plc delivering a new community of 3,890 homes.
Harworth have been working with Sheffield Hallam University as part of an 'active towns' project to look at different ways to deliver key green and community spaces. As part of this project, a community group called the Waverley Buds were created who have run a number of small gardening projects over the last few years.
Harworth have now created a new community garden space within the central part of Waverley opposite the school which includes a series of raised planters and seating areas. This area will now be managed by the Waverley Buds to create a community led garden area within the heart of Waverley.
Plans have recently been approved for a small, single storey building to be used as a community space. Integrated into the community garden on the corner of Highfield lane and Lescar Road, the project is a joint initiative form the Waverley Community Council, Harworth, Waverley Buds and Well Rotherham. It will be owned and managed by the community.
With a green roof, the timber building is a unique one-off design by a local craftsman, focusing on delivering low environmental impact through locally sourced and natural construction materials.
Advertisement
Plans have also been submitted for a community eco retail store known as an "Ecoporium" on land off Highfield Lane. The proposed temporary retail unit will be constructed from two converted shipping containers.
Plans, drawn up by Barton Wilmore, state: "The proposed building will be used as a community eco coffee shop (Use Class E (b) and refillery (Use Class F2) which will provide a refill retail facility for basic food items and household cleaning products as well as providing freshly stocked breads and confectionery from a local baker. The unit will be run by a non-profit organisation who’s aim is to reduce plastic goods. It will also serve good quality coffee and offer free workshops for like minded people interested in reducing plastic waste in Rotherham.
"The unit will be run by two local Waverley ladies who would like to establish this enterprise at Waverley in 2021 before relocating to the proposed Mixed Use Centre at Highfield Commercial once it is developed."
Rothbiz reported last year that plans for Olive Lane are in development, comprising retail uses, a gym, offices, restaurants and cafes, a supermarket, a medical centre, community space, a bus hub and residential development, designed to create a vibrant centre for local people.
Waverley website
Ecoporium Facebook page
Images: Barton Wilmore
The site is Yorkshire's largest brownfield redevelopment, with owner and developer, Harworth Group plc delivering a new community of 3,890 homes.
Harworth have been working with Sheffield Hallam University as part of an 'active towns' project to look at different ways to deliver key green and community spaces. As part of this project, a community group called the Waverley Buds were created who have run a number of small gardening projects over the last few years.
Harworth have now created a new community garden space within the central part of Waverley opposite the school which includes a series of raised planters and seating areas. This area will now be managed by the Waverley Buds to create a community led garden area within the heart of Waverley.
Plans have recently been approved for a small, single storey building to be used as a community space. Integrated into the community garden on the corner of Highfield lane and Lescar Road, the project is a joint initiative form the Waverley Community Council, Harworth, Waverley Buds and Well Rotherham. It will be owned and managed by the community.
With a green roof, the timber building is a unique one-off design by a local craftsman, focusing on delivering low environmental impact through locally sourced and natural construction materials.
Advertisement
Plans have also been submitted for a community eco retail store known as an "Ecoporium" on land off Highfield Lane. The proposed temporary retail unit will be constructed from two converted shipping containers.
Plans, drawn up by Barton Wilmore, state: "The proposed building will be used as a community eco coffee shop (Use Class E (b) and refillery (Use Class F2) which will provide a refill retail facility for basic food items and household cleaning products as well as providing freshly stocked breads and confectionery from a local baker. The unit will be run by a non-profit organisation who’s aim is to reduce plastic goods. It will also serve good quality coffee and offer free workshops for like minded people interested in reducing plastic waste in Rotherham.
"The unit will be run by two local Waverley ladies who would like to establish this enterprise at Waverley in 2021 before relocating to the proposed Mixed Use Centre at Highfield Commercial once it is developed."
Rothbiz reported last year that plans for Olive Lane are in development, comprising retail uses, a gym, offices, restaurants and cafes, a supermarket, a medical centre, community space, a bus hub and residential development, designed to create a vibrant centre for local people.
Waverley website
Ecoporium Facebook page
Images: Barton Wilmore
0 comments:
Post a Comment