News: MTL Advanced investing in Rotherham facility
By Tom Austen
MTL Advanced, a division of one of the largest engineering groups in Europe, has made a further investment in its Rotherham facility.
It is also on a recruitment drive for new apprentices.
Since being taking over by the WEC Group, the contract manufacturing specialist has gone from strength to strength - winning orders and taking on new staff. It processes in the region of 25,000 tonnes of material annually and are capable of handling all sizes and types of work from carbon steel to aluminium.
MTL Advanced has made further investments in the latest machining technology and purchased an additional state-of-the-art Machining Centre. This will run alongside a Double Column Vertical Machining Centre which was commissioned in November 2020.
MTL said that the investment has come off the back of an extremely successful Q1 in 2021, despite the challenging industrial conditions over the past 12 months. It is the second investment to increase machining capacity in seven months and the new Machining Centre arrived at the Brinsworth site in early May.
The new 2m x 0.8m 3 AXIS Machining Centre will provide an increase in machining capacity and better lead times for our customers. The additional demand for machining services has also created new job opportunities, as well as four CNC Machining Apprenticeship positions to join in the firm's September 2021 intake.
MTL currently has over 40 job opportunities available including 18 Apprenticeships.
Karl Stewart, general manager at MTL Advanced said: "After a successful Q1, we continued investing in the latest technology to add value to our customer’s supply chain. The addition of the new Machine is part of our ongoing investment plan and is strengthening our position as one of the UK’s leading contract manufacturers."
Images: MTL Advanced
