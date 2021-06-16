News: Gulliver's Valley moves up a gear
By Tom Austen
A new car themed area has opened at Gulliver’s Valley theme park in Rotherham and is set to be a real pull for motor lovers of all ages.
Built on land adjacent to Rother Valley Country Park, Gulliver's Valley opened last year with more than 30 rides and attractions aimed at children between the ages of two and 13-years-old, including an Apache Falls ride, full-size diggers, the Ghostly Galleon pirate ship and a Lost Jurassic World area.
The latest area, called Gulliver’s Gears houses a new roller coaster – the Grand Prix Racer, a car-fari, dodge city dodgems, a new play area and an expanded farm, with more arrivals coming soon.
Car lovers will also enjoy a special vintage car area which will feature a Hilman Imp, Rover 10 and 3500, a Ford Anglia, Singer 1500, MGA MK2 1600 and a MGB 500 Le, with a podium for children to have photos.
Julie Dalton, managing director of Gulliver’s Family Theme Park Resorts said: “We are so pleased to be opening a new area at Gulliver’s Valley less than a year since we opened our doors.
“Gulliver’s Gears is a real welcome addition to the park with something for all ages and we are so proud to be showcasing my dad’s classic cars at the site.
“He opened the first Gulliver’s park in 1978 in Matlock Bath and has loved to see the family business grow, so to have his cars on display at our fourth park is just wonderful.
“Gears is a great area with the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster and family favourite dodgem rides and our new car-fari ride.
“Gulliver’s visitors return to our parks time and time again, so we are always looking to grow and develop what we have on offer so that our customers get a bigger and better experience.”
Visitors to Gulliver’s Valley can either spend a day in the park or make the most of the onsite accommodation with unicorn and princess suites alongside Western Cabins and Lost World Lodges.
“We’ve been thrilled by the response to Gulliver’s Valley and the warm welcome that we’ve received from across South Yorkshire. We are now looking forward to being able to welcome more people to the park in a safe and measured way as we look to the next stages of our development,” added Julie.
The park has currently opened phase one of a five-phase development spanning 12 years.
Images: Gulliver's
