News: Taylor Wimpey submits plans for new Rotherham development
By Tom Austen
Taylor Wimpey PLC has submitted a detailed application for a 135 house development in Rotherham.
The national housebuilder wants to build the dwellings on land to the north of Kilnhurst Road, Rawmarsh, opposite Rawmarsh Sandhill Primary School.
A mix of house types is proposed - 26 2-bedroom units, 92 3-bedroom units, and 17 4-bedroom units.
Currently agricultural land, the principle of residential development has been deemed acceptable as the site is a housing allocation in Rotherham's adopted Local Plan.
Consultants, DLP Planning talk of a "visually attractive street scene that is welcoming to residents" created by architects on the scheme, Sten Architecture, and proposed shared spaces and a public open space area that will encourage social interaction.
Advertisement
The plans state: "The development proposal - the design and layout of which is informed by a number of factors including the existing context of the surrounding area - comprises of 135 residential dwellings that will be of high architectural quality and design, and that will be constructed from quality building materials. These factors, combined with the proposed landscaping scheme and the mixture of house types and sizes throughout the site, will create a visually interesting and attractive street scene. Also, the proposed dwellings will provide comfortable living and amenity conditions for future residents, whilst ensuring that neighbouring amenity is not unacceptably impacted."
A single vehicular access point is proposed to serve the development from Kilnhurst Road and the submitted Transport Assessment concludes that the level of traffic generated by the proposals can be accommodated and will have no material impact on the safe operation of the local highway and will not significantly add to any congestion at the peak times on the local network.
The public open space is proposed to the north of the development with footpath links to provide access to the existing Public Right of Way to the north. A drainage basin is also proposed which will provide multifunctional benefits alongside facilitating surface water drainage, including the creation of biodiversity gains through planting.
Planning poilices in Rotherham state that the Council will seek 25% affordable homes on sites of 15 dwellings or more, subject to this being consistent with the economic viability of the development. Taylor Wimpey say that it is unviable for them to provide affordable housing as part of the proposed scheme.
Last year, Taylor Wimpey raised £500m through a share placing to allow it to pursue additional near term land acquisition opportunities.
Taylor Wimpey website
Images: Taylor Wimpey / Sten
The national housebuilder wants to build the dwellings on land to the north of Kilnhurst Road, Rawmarsh, opposite Rawmarsh Sandhill Primary School.
A mix of house types is proposed - 26 2-bedroom units, 92 3-bedroom units, and 17 4-bedroom units.
Currently agricultural land, the principle of residential development has been deemed acceptable as the site is a housing allocation in Rotherham's adopted Local Plan.
Consultants, DLP Planning talk of a "visually attractive street scene that is welcoming to residents" created by architects on the scheme, Sten Architecture, and proposed shared spaces and a public open space area that will encourage social interaction.
Advertisement
The plans state: "The development proposal - the design and layout of which is informed by a number of factors including the existing context of the surrounding area - comprises of 135 residential dwellings that will be of high architectural quality and design, and that will be constructed from quality building materials. These factors, combined with the proposed landscaping scheme and the mixture of house types and sizes throughout the site, will create a visually interesting and attractive street scene. Also, the proposed dwellings will provide comfortable living and amenity conditions for future residents, whilst ensuring that neighbouring amenity is not unacceptably impacted."
A single vehicular access point is proposed to serve the development from Kilnhurst Road and the submitted Transport Assessment concludes that the level of traffic generated by the proposals can be accommodated and will have no material impact on the safe operation of the local highway and will not significantly add to any congestion at the peak times on the local network.
The public open space is proposed to the north of the development with footpath links to provide access to the existing Public Right of Way to the north. A drainage basin is also proposed which will provide multifunctional benefits alongside facilitating surface water drainage, including the creation of biodiversity gains through planting.
Planning poilices in Rotherham state that the Council will seek 25% affordable homes on sites of 15 dwellings or more, subject to this being consistent with the economic viability of the development. Taylor Wimpey say that it is unviable for them to provide affordable housing as part of the proposed scheme.
Last year, Taylor Wimpey raised £500m through a share placing to allow it to pursue additional near term land acquisition opportunities.
Taylor Wimpey website
Images: Taylor Wimpey / Sten
0 comments:
Post a Comment