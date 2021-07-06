News: Xeros makes clear progress with filtration technology





Based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, Xeros is a Leeds University spin-out that has moved to "IP-rich, capital-light" business model with water saving and filtration technologies with multiple commercial applications.



The AIM-listed firm has signed agreements with two domestic washing machine manufacturers to test and trial its XFiltra technology for the consumer market.



Its also signed an agreement with the German component manufacturer, Hanning, to test and market XFiltra with manufacturers of domestic washing machines.



These follow an agreement with the commercial laundry giant Girbau to launch a new range of microfibre filtration products, incorporating XFiltra technology, for the commercial laundry market.



Microfibres, which are tiny fragments of the fibres used to make clothes and textiles, are a major source of pollution in the environment.



They are shed from clothes when we wear and wash them. It’s estimated that 280,000 tonnes of microfibres end up in rivers and oceans every year and, in the UK alone, more than 9 trillion microfibres are released from domestic washing machines into wastewater every week.



Where synthetic fibres like nylon and polyester are used, microfibres are a form of microplastic. These fibres are often used in casual clothing and are a staple of the sports and outdoor fashion industry.



The agreements will see Xeros working directly with multiple washing machine manufacturers to incorporate and test XFiltra in their domestic machines.



One is a major brand in the household appliance market, which is headquartered in Asia. It will conduct extensive testing of XFiltra ahead of field trials.



Another is a smaller European-based manufacturer which will incorporate XFiltra in their household washing machines ahead of consumer-facing trials.



In addition, Xeros will be working with the German component manufacturer Hanning to develop, test and market XFiltra with a number of other manufacturers. Hanning is a leading supplier of component parts to domestic washing machine manufacturers and an expert in pump technologies.



Mark Nichols, CEO at Xeros, said: "Washing machine manufacturers are increasingly putting sustainability and protecting the environment at the heart of their products. This includes preventing microfibre pollution, which is generated by washing clothes.



"We’re delighted to be partnering directly with multiple washing machine brands and a world renowned component supplier to the industry, all of whom share our concern for the environment, our passion for helping consumers to ‘wear better™’ and reducing the impact of microfibre pollution on the planet.



"Politicians are putting pressure on the industry to incorporate microfibre filtration in household washing machines by the middle of the decade. Working with our new partners we are paving the way for that to become reality."



Xeros recently signed a ten year contract with Girbau, one of the world's largest manufacturers of commercial laundry equipment, to license its filtration technology, XFiltra, for use in commercial laundries.



Girbau's XFiltra product, developed in partnership with Xeros, captures more than 90% of all microfibres released during laundry cycles and can be incorporated within, or attached to, individual commercial washing machines. Alternatively, they can be configured to filter the effluent for entire laundry facilities.



Nichols added: "This is [a] major step by Xeros and Girbau, one of the world's most respected commercial laundry equipment manufacturers, towards helping the world wear better and reduce environmental harm.



"Commercial and domestic laundry processes generate hundreds of thousands of tonnes of microfibre pollution every year, with microfibres now found everywhere on our planet and within the entire trophic range. Our announcement today signals the start of a significant step to cut this form of pollution.



"Girbau have been an exemplary development partner for us, sharing our passion for environmental improvement across the fabric and garment value chain. Their engineering and product development teams have worked tirelessly, and creatively, to package our technology into a highly effective, easy to use, robust filter which enables commercial laundries to reduce their impact on our planet."



"Moving from development stage to commercial agreement with Girbau in roughly 15 months is a fantastic achievement and evidences, we believe, the strength of the IP within XFiltra and we plan to begin trials of our domestic version with major appliance manufacturers later this year."



Xeros Technology Group plc, the developer and licensor of platform technologies which transform the sustainability and economics of clothing and fabrics during their lifetime, has signed new agreements paving the way for microfibre filtration in household laundry.