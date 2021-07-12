News: Aldi puts Rotherham store up for sale
By Tom Austen
Could Aldi be checking out of its store in Rotherham that is only ten years old?
Despite being Britain's fastest growing grocer, the German discount retailer has recently put its Eastwood store up for sale.
The supermarket, which currently has over 900 stores, plans to open on average a new store every week over the coming years as it targets 1,200 stores by 2025.
But commercial property agents, Lamb & Swift have now been instructed to advertise the store on Fitzwilliam Road as being for sale and to let.
The 15,080 sq ft unit was built on the former Matthewman's car showroom with work starting in 2011.
The modern retail unit, which is on a site with an area of 1.7 acres and has 78 car parking spaces, has been made available by way of a new lease or for sale with asking prices only available on application.
It is not clear what Aldi's motive is for putting the Rotherham store up for sale but Lamb & Swift are currently working for Aldi to sell former stores in Altrincham, Rhyl, Tyldesley (near Wigan), and Leyland in Lancashire, where the supermarket has moved to larger or newer premises nearby.
In 2019, rival discount chain Lidl, opened a 23,000 sq ft store on the site of the former Dalton Progressive Working Men's Club, just over a mile away. The Eastwood site is also located between large Tesco and Asda stores and is also close to Iceland and Heron Foods outlets.
Since the Eastwood store opened, Aldi has gone on to open Rotherham stores at Parkgate, Bramley, Maltby and Swallownest.
The company is investing £500m in new and upgraded stores, distribution centres and its supply chain in 2021. Aldi recently announced it would spend an additional £3.5bn a year with British suppliers by 2025 as part of its expansion plans.
Aldi regularly publishes its property requirements but no areas of Rotherham are in the latest update.
Aldi website
Images: Lamb & Swift
