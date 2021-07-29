News: Acquisition concludes merger inquiry
By Tom Austen
3G Truck and Trailer Parts (3G), based in Rotherham, has been acquired. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) ordered the sale following an inquiry.
The £16m-turnover Hellaby-firm is a commercial vehicle components supplier and initially went through a merger in 2020 with TVS Europe Distribution Limited (TVS).
The CMA concluded that the merger may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition in the wide range wholesale supply of commercial vehicle and trailer parts to motor factors in the independent aftermarket in the UK. The Group concluded that the sale of the 3G business, to a purchaser approved by the CMA, would be an effective and proportionate remedy.
Following a competitive sale process, a joint venture between John Bruce and Peter Beaumont (original investors), and commercial vehicle brake specialist Thos Winnard & Sons agreed a deal to buy back the company.
John Bruce, Director, said “We look forward to working with the proven management team to continue the growth of the business.”
BHP Corporate Finance, led by Don Gray and Declan Savage, acted as lead advisors to the buyers.
Advertisement
Declan Savage, Assistant Director at BHP Corporate Finance, said “3G has grown significantly over the past two years and we are delighted to have assisted John and Peter to buy back the company they helped to found and grow into the successful business it is today. I have no doubt that under their leadership it will continue to grow further”.
HSBC provided a combined acquisition finance and working capital facility to support the transaction. Chris Alsop, Relationship Director at HSBC, said “This impressive management team have a great opportunity to grow this well-established business even further – I am very confident they will do so and am pleased that HSBC have been able to support them on this journey."
Yorkshire law firm Gordons provided legal advice to the buyer. Gordons corporate partner Jonathan Asquez led on the deal assisted by corporate solicitors Lisa Murphy and Andrew Moore.
Jonathan added: “We were very pleased to provide advice on this deal, particularly as we worked on the sale of 3G to TVS last year.
“This meant we were able to facilitate the transaction quickly thanks to our existing knowledge of both companies.”
HSBC were advised by Richard Goodall of FRP Advisory (financial due diligence) and James Burdekin of Knights plc (legal advice). Schofield Sweeney acted for TVS.
3G Truck and Trailer Parts website
Images: 3G
The £16m-turnover Hellaby-firm is a commercial vehicle components supplier and initially went through a merger in 2020 with TVS Europe Distribution Limited (TVS).
The CMA concluded that the merger may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition in the wide range wholesale supply of commercial vehicle and trailer parts to motor factors in the independent aftermarket in the UK. The Group concluded that the sale of the 3G business, to a purchaser approved by the CMA, would be an effective and proportionate remedy.
Following a competitive sale process, a joint venture between John Bruce and Peter Beaumont (original investors), and commercial vehicle brake specialist Thos Winnard & Sons agreed a deal to buy back the company.
John Bruce, Director, said “We look forward to working with the proven management team to continue the growth of the business.”
BHP Corporate Finance, led by Don Gray and Declan Savage, acted as lead advisors to the buyers.
Advertisement
Declan Savage, Assistant Director at BHP Corporate Finance, said “3G has grown significantly over the past two years and we are delighted to have assisted John and Peter to buy back the company they helped to found and grow into the successful business it is today. I have no doubt that under their leadership it will continue to grow further”.
HSBC provided a combined acquisition finance and working capital facility to support the transaction. Chris Alsop, Relationship Director at HSBC, said “This impressive management team have a great opportunity to grow this well-established business even further – I am very confident they will do so and am pleased that HSBC have been able to support them on this journey."
Yorkshire law firm Gordons provided legal advice to the buyer. Gordons corporate partner Jonathan Asquez led on the deal assisted by corporate solicitors Lisa Murphy and Andrew Moore.
Jonathan added: “We were very pleased to provide advice on this deal, particularly as we worked on the sale of 3G to TVS last year.
“This meant we were able to facilitate the transaction quickly thanks to our existing knowledge of both companies.”
HSBC were advised by Richard Goodall of FRP Advisory (financial due diligence) and James Burdekin of Knights plc (legal advice). Schofield Sweeney acted for TVS.
3G Truck and Trailer Parts website
Images: 3G
0 comments:
Post a Comment