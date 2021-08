News: Barclays withdraws from Rotherham altogether

Images: Google Maps

The planned closure will leave another prominent bank building vacant following similar decisions in recent years by national banks such as NatWest, RBS and the Co-operative Bank.The closure date for the Bridgegate branch has been given as November 2. It follows on from the closure of the branch at Stag last year.Barclays said that the main reasons why the branch is closing was that the number of transactions has gone down in the previous 24 months, and 87% of customers at the branch also use other ways to do their banking such as online and by telephone.Barclays said that customers using other ways to do their banking has increased by 13% since 2015 and, in the past 12 months, 15% of the branch's customers have been using nearby branches. Only 59 customers had been identified as using this branch exclusively for their banking.An update from Barclays said: "Before we make the decision to close any branch, we think carefully about how it has been used so far. We consider how many customers have been visiting, what kind of transactions they've been making, and all the other ways they've been choosing to bank with us. We also take into consideration the availability of other branches in the wider community."Our branch network and the colleagues who work in them remain a vital part of what we offer our customers. Yet with customers visiting our branches less and less each year, we must constantly assess how and why our branches are used and make decisions based on that insight. There will be times when this means that we will make the difficult decision to close a branch."After November 2, the nearest Barclays branch will be at Attercliffe in Sheffield.According to Rotherham District Civic Society the bank makes up part of the former White Hart Buildings at All Saints Square. The "new" public house, with entrances to Upper Millgate and Bridgegate was, commissioned by Mappins Brewery and was designed by James E. Knight, Architect. The 1920s building, incorporating lock up shops and a suite of offices, was described as being late Georgian in design.The public house opened on the 12th December 1929 and closed in March 1969 following its acquisition by Barclay's Bank Ltd.