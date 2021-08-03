News: Microbar plan for Rotherham retail complex
By Tom Austen
A Rotherham retail village created in a former farm is applying to operate a micropub alongside its existing deli and teamrooms.
Deer Park Farm is family run business based at Thrybergh and has evolved into a destination now offering bespoke furniture, antiques and a farm shop, having previously been used as a garage and car hire business.
The latest plans are to rearrange the current buildings in order to create a retail unit in a current storage building to be occupied by an antiques emporium. A separate building would then see the three current retail units changed into one drinking establishment and one retail unit (a flower studio). A third building containing the tea rooms is set to remain unchanged.
The plans, drawn up by DLP consultants, state: "Deer Park Farm is an important commercial use in the nearby area with the loss of Fosters Garden Centre having an impact on the diversity of commercial activity in the area. As a result, the change of use will support the local economy and help create wider development opportunities due to acting as a local employment hub."
Fosters, just over Doncaster Road, announced that it was closing in 2020.
Advertisement
Plans show that there will be a few outdoor seats and the hours of operation will be 10-9pm Monday to Saturday and 12-9pm on Sundays.
Applicants also want to extend the car park.
A number of objections have been received from residents of nearby Arran Hill but the plans state: "The existing residential properties are of a sufficient distance from the application site so as not to be affected by the proposed change of use and will ensure an adequate living environment is maintained for these residents. In addition, the scale of the existing built form on the site will remain the same. As such the proposed development does not pose any potential overbearing impact on neighbouring properties nor is it deemed to be harmful to the immediate locality."
Deer Park Retail Village website
Images: Deer Park Retail Village
Deer Park Farm is family run business based at Thrybergh and has evolved into a destination now offering bespoke furniture, antiques and a farm shop, having previously been used as a garage and car hire business.
The latest plans are to rearrange the current buildings in order to create a retail unit in a current storage building to be occupied by an antiques emporium. A separate building would then see the three current retail units changed into one drinking establishment and one retail unit (a flower studio). A third building containing the tea rooms is set to remain unchanged.
The plans, drawn up by DLP consultants, state: "Deer Park Farm is an important commercial use in the nearby area with the loss of Fosters Garden Centre having an impact on the diversity of commercial activity in the area. As a result, the change of use will support the local economy and help create wider development opportunities due to acting as a local employment hub."
Fosters, just over Doncaster Road, announced that it was closing in 2020.
Advertisement
Plans show that there will be a few outdoor seats and the hours of operation will be 10-9pm Monday to Saturday and 12-9pm on Sundays.
Applicants also want to extend the car park.
A number of objections have been received from residents of nearby Arran Hill but the plans state: "The existing residential properties are of a sufficient distance from the application site so as not to be affected by the proposed change of use and will ensure an adequate living environment is maintained for these residents. In addition, the scale of the existing built form on the site will remain the same. As such the proposed development does not pose any potential overbearing impact on neighbouring properties nor is it deemed to be harmful to the immediate locality."
Deer Park Retail Village website
Images: Deer Park Retail Village
1 comments:
Brilliant addition to the growing population of Thrybergh
Post a Comment