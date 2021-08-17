News: Rotherham flood schemes on funding list
By Tom Austen
A key Rotherham flood alleviaton scheme looks set to receive £15m, newly published Government data shows.
Rothbiz reported at the start of 2021 that a number of Rotherham schemes were expected to benefit from an £80m Government investment in South Yorkshire flood defences, following sustained pressure and cooperation with local leaders and the Environment Agency in response to the November 2019 floods in the region.
Having earlier been included in Environment Agency’s Yorkshire Regional Flood and Coastal Committee's plans, the Rotherham Renaissance Flood Alleviation Scheme is down to receive an indicative contribution of £15.1m for 2021/22-2026/27. £488,060 is the Government's indicative investment to the scheme.
The Rotherham To Kilnhurst Flood Alleviation Scheme requires some £24m and includes downstream phases from Forge Island to Parkgate, and Kilnhurst.
The most recent work on the scheme is the £3m Phase 2A which provides flood defences from Ickles Lock to Centenary Way on the edge of the town centre. It links to earlier phases such as the £15m Phase 1 that was completed in 2008 and comprised of 1.7km of flood protection at Templeborough and the creation of the Centenary Wetland.
£3m Phase 2C is for a canal barrier at Forge Island where the site of the former Tesco store is set to be home to an eight screen cinema, a 69 bed hotel, four restaurants and car parking.
Advertisement
Other Rotherham schemes on the funding list include the Eel Mires Dike Flood Alleviation Scheme at Dinnington and Laughton Common (an indicative contribution of £1.45m) and Lake Outfall Pumping Station Refurbishment in the north of the borough (£725,000). Some Rother Washland Optimisation is also in line for funding.
Last year, it was identified that £51m was needed to implement all of the region's flood-related schemes and, despite the confirmed Government funding, there was still a £125m gap in the South Yorkshire Flooding Priority Programme.
Not on the list are Whiston Brook, where £4m is needed to create large storage areas upstream of the village, and Catcliffe, an area synonymous with the 2007 floods, where council officers have identified that £5m would be required to create a permanent pumping station.
This year will see an extra £250m spent on flood and coastal defences in 2021/22 compared with last year - the highest ever annual investment. It includes an extra £40m compared with last year for schemes in Yorkshire and the Humber, a region that has suffered from repeated flooding in recent years.
Emma Howard Boyd, Chair of the Environment Agency, said: "We have seen some devastating flooding around the world so far this summer. No one can prevent all flooding and climate change means the risk is increasing, but we can reduce the risks.
"Having completed the government’s previous six year capital programme on time and on budget, better protecting more than 314,000 homes from flooding and coastal erosion, this year we began the government’s new £5.2 billion flood programme."
Images: RMBC
Rothbiz reported at the start of 2021 that a number of Rotherham schemes were expected to benefit from an £80m Government investment in South Yorkshire flood defences, following sustained pressure and cooperation with local leaders and the Environment Agency in response to the November 2019 floods in the region.
Having earlier been included in Environment Agency’s Yorkshire Regional Flood and Coastal Committee's plans, the Rotherham Renaissance Flood Alleviation Scheme is down to receive an indicative contribution of £15.1m for 2021/22-2026/27. £488,060 is the Government's indicative investment to the scheme.
The Rotherham To Kilnhurst Flood Alleviation Scheme requires some £24m and includes downstream phases from Forge Island to Parkgate, and Kilnhurst.
The most recent work on the scheme is the £3m Phase 2A which provides flood defences from Ickles Lock to Centenary Way on the edge of the town centre. It links to earlier phases such as the £15m Phase 1 that was completed in 2008 and comprised of 1.7km of flood protection at Templeborough and the creation of the Centenary Wetland.
£3m Phase 2C is for a canal barrier at Forge Island where the site of the former Tesco store is set to be home to an eight screen cinema, a 69 bed hotel, four restaurants and car parking.
Advertisement
Other Rotherham schemes on the funding list include the Eel Mires Dike Flood Alleviation Scheme at Dinnington and Laughton Common (an indicative contribution of £1.45m) and Lake Outfall Pumping Station Refurbishment in the north of the borough (£725,000). Some Rother Washland Optimisation is also in line for funding.
Last year, it was identified that £51m was needed to implement all of the region's flood-related schemes and, despite the confirmed Government funding, there was still a £125m gap in the South Yorkshire Flooding Priority Programme.
Not on the list are Whiston Brook, where £4m is needed to create large storage areas upstream of the village, and Catcliffe, an area synonymous with the 2007 floods, where council officers have identified that £5m would be required to create a permanent pumping station.
This year will see an extra £250m spent on flood and coastal defences in 2021/22 compared with last year - the highest ever annual investment. It includes an extra £40m compared with last year for schemes in Yorkshire and the Humber, a region that has suffered from repeated flooding in recent years.
Emma Howard Boyd, Chair of the Environment Agency, said: "We have seen some devastating flooding around the world so far this summer. No one can prevent all flooding and climate change means the risk is increasing, but we can reduce the risks.
"Having completed the government’s previous six year capital programme on time and on budget, better protecting more than 314,000 homes from flooding and coastal erosion, this year we began the government’s new £5.2 billion flood programme."
Images: RMBC
1 comments:
Wouldn’t it make sense to also (or perhaps first) remove the thirty-foot plus tall trees growing out of the river bed behind the old Odeon?
Post a Comment