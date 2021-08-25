News: Region takes control of adult education budget





The Sheffield City Region Mayoral Combined Authority has announced the providers who will be delivering adult skills provision across South Yorkshire. The RNN Group, which has college operations in Rotherham, is one of a number of providers that will receive a grant for 2021/22.



Local leaders are taking control of the devolved Adult Education Budget (AEB), powers secured from Westminster as part of the landmark Devolution Deal agreed in July 2020 for South Yorkshire. The MCA will invest around £42m in adult education and skills development in academic year 2021/22.



Local control over the AEB will help people improve their skills to progress in work, stay in work or get back to work. The local skills system can be transformed to focus on the needs of South Yorkshire’s local businesses and the industries that are predicted to grow in the coming years.



Dan Jarvis MP, Mayor of South Yorkshire, said: “This marks another step in South Yorkshire taking control of its future and shaping its destiny. Skills and adult education are critical to building a bigger and better economy for our region – giving people the opportunity they need to prosper and helping businesses grow.



“Our wider skills strategy plans mean there will be 30,000 more people with higher levels skills by 2041. This is the power of devolution and we’re using it to meet the needs of South Yorkshire’s people and local businesses as we renew our region.”



Cllr Sir Stephen Houghton CBE, Chair of the Sheffield City Region Education, Skills and Employability Board, said: “The training providers will work with us to shape South Yorkshire’s skills agenda to meet our region’s unique needs. Together we will support our residents to get good jobs and progress their careers in South Yorkshire’s key sectors and make learning more inclusive.



“There are several growth industries that will require specific skills in the future, such as advanced manufacturing and digital, and we’ll deliver the right skills to meet these future demands. We’re developing deep and effective collaborations between businesses, education, and training providers to make this happen.”



The adult education budget funds provision in Further Education colleges, local authority training providers, independent training providers and voluntary, third sector and community organisations and supports both employed and unemployed residents, helping them to acquire the skills they need to move into or progress in a job, a traineeship, an apprenticeship or further learning.



Transforming adult skills provision is part of the Mayoral Combined Authority’s Renewal Action Plan promise to give a hand up for people to improve their skills, get back to work, remain and progress in work. Supporting people to find and get on in work and backing businesses to grow is critical to South Yorkshire’s recovery from the Coronavirus pandemic.



As part of its Devolution Deal, the Sheffield City Region Mayoral Combined Authority will take responsibility for devolved Adult Education Budget (AEB) from August 1st, 2021 and will commission adult skills provision for the residents of Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham, and Sheffield.



