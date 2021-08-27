News: Rotherham Show returns





Rotherham Show is the North’s largest free event, and is usually held annually in Clifton Park.



The flagship event was hugely missed in 2020, when COVID-19 restrictions prevented it from going ahead. But this year the show will go on (with some additional COVID safety measure in place), welcoming residents and visitors back together and marking the relaunch of the borough's cultural offer.



As well as music, dance, circus, art and firm favourites including the vintage vehicle rally, fun fair and dog show, this year’s Rotherham Show has some new attractions too.



For the first time, the programme will also extend to shows, events and exhibitions at Clifton Park Museum and the newly refurbished Rotherham Civic Theatre - where visitors will be able to see the new-look venue and experience some exclusive performances.



Also new for 2021 is the Demo Kitchen, hosted by Sile Sibanda and showcasing creations by cooks from around the borough, including recipes for noodles, curries, chutney and vegan falafel. Great British Bake-off winner Rahul Mandal will be one of those sharing his skills and taking audience questions.



Alongside this, the Made in Rotherham horticultural show will see the borough’s makers, bakers and growers exhibiting what they have produced. They will be competing for prizes, including children’s arts and crafts trophies, star baker aprons as well as awards for the longest runner beans and, biggest onions and best dahlias.



Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Social Inclusion, Cllr David Sheppard, said: “The Rotherham Show is always a fantastic celebration of our culture and communities, a chance to enjoy the music, art and entertainment we love and to discover new experiences. But the opportunity to do this together feels more important than ever this year after the tough times so many people have been through because of COVID-19.



“COVID’s not gone yet, but we are moving forward together and the decision to allow the Rotherham Show to take place has been taken carefully, with the advice of public health colleagues. That means we’ve made some changes to the layout and timings so that everyone can enjoy the show in safety and with confidence.”



“With everything from acrobatics to art, bhangra to brass, stilt-walking giants to giant cabbages – as well as the addition of new spaces and a quieter day on the Friday for those who still want to avoid larger gatherings – the Rotherham Show 2021 really will have something for everyone.”



Rotherham Show website



