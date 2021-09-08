News: Objections to new Rotherham venues
By Tom Austen
Two new venues in Rotherham have both come up against opposition as they pursue alcohol licences.
Rothbiz has reported recently on plans for FIKA Coffee Lounge at Wickersley and a micropub to open alongside existing deli and tearooms at Deer Park Farm in Thrybergh.
At Wickersley, applicant, Rebecca Guest, has applied to the Council for a licence for the sale by retail of alcohol and the playing of music for a new venture in an empty unit on The Tanyard. The plan is to open a restaurant / café open from 8am to 11pm with alcohol on sale between 11am and 11pm.
The area of Wickersley village has been designated as a Cumulative Impact Zone and applicants "must be able to demonstrate to the Council and other responsible authorities that granting a new or varied licence will not add to the cumulative impact already being experienced within the area."
Wickersley Parish Council are objecting with concerns that granting the licence would mean that the premises could be used principally as a drinking establishment which could add to the cumulative impact of premises already in the area - eg. noise, disturbance, litter, crime and disorder.
The applicant has explained the operating model which is unlikely to cause nuisance to local residents at a coffee lounge selling breakfasts, brunch, lunches and afternoon teas. It is only intended to open in the evenings for private bookings and special events.
Advertisement
A representation from the parish council reads: "We have a remaining concern that, should the premises change hands at a future date, the suggested licence conditions would not prevent the premises being used as a mixed use cafe and bar so long as the primary use remained a cafe/restaurant. We have seen this happening at other venues within Wickersley.
"We would therefore like to see the suggested condition 1 being amended to read "The premises shall operate primarily as a coffee shop/restaurant with alcohol served only with a substantial food provision or buffet." The Parish Council considers this would allow Fika Coffee Lounge to operate as intended and allay our concerns about its future use."
A report shows that the Council's Licensing Service are of the view that "such a condition would be unenforceable in the absence of a clear definition of terms such as "substantial" and "buffet.""
The licence, and 23 attached conditions, was due to be discussed this week but the agenda for the Licensing Sub-Committee was withdrawn.
At Thrybergh, the plan is to rearrange the current building in order to create a new bar operating 10-9pm Monday to Saturday and 12-9pm on Sundays. External decking areas would also be used and a condition is included so that the licence holder shall ensure that consumption of alcohol does not take place within the customer car parks and is contained to the inside and seating areas.
A number of objections have been received from residents of nearby Arran Hill which overlooks the site.
The application was due before the Licensing Sub-Committee this week.
Deer Park Retail Village website
Images: Carter Towler
Rothbiz has reported recently on plans for FIKA Coffee Lounge at Wickersley and a micropub to open alongside existing deli and tearooms at Deer Park Farm in Thrybergh.
At Wickersley, applicant, Rebecca Guest, has applied to the Council for a licence for the sale by retail of alcohol and the playing of music for a new venture in an empty unit on The Tanyard. The plan is to open a restaurant / café open from 8am to 11pm with alcohol on sale between 11am and 11pm.
The area of Wickersley village has been designated as a Cumulative Impact Zone and applicants "must be able to demonstrate to the Council and other responsible authorities that granting a new or varied licence will not add to the cumulative impact already being experienced within the area."
Wickersley Parish Council are objecting with concerns that granting the licence would mean that the premises could be used principally as a drinking establishment which could add to the cumulative impact of premises already in the area - eg. noise, disturbance, litter, crime and disorder.
The applicant has explained the operating model which is unlikely to cause nuisance to local residents at a coffee lounge selling breakfasts, brunch, lunches and afternoon teas. It is only intended to open in the evenings for private bookings and special events.
Advertisement
A representation from the parish council reads: "We have a remaining concern that, should the premises change hands at a future date, the suggested licence conditions would not prevent the premises being used as a mixed use cafe and bar so long as the primary use remained a cafe/restaurant. We have seen this happening at other venues within Wickersley.
"We would therefore like to see the suggested condition 1 being amended to read "The premises shall operate primarily as a coffee shop/restaurant with alcohol served only with a substantial food provision or buffet." The Parish Council considers this would allow Fika Coffee Lounge to operate as intended and allay our concerns about its future use."
A report shows that the Council's Licensing Service are of the view that "such a condition would be unenforceable in the absence of a clear definition of terms such as "substantial" and "buffet.""
The licence, and 23 attached conditions, was due to be discussed this week but the agenda for the Licensing Sub-Committee was withdrawn.
At Thrybergh, the plan is to rearrange the current building in order to create a new bar operating 10-9pm Monday to Saturday and 12-9pm on Sundays. External decking areas would also be used and a condition is included so that the licence holder shall ensure that consumption of alcohol does not take place within the customer car parks and is contained to the inside and seating areas.
A number of objections have been received from residents of nearby Arran Hill which overlooks the site.
The application was due before the Licensing Sub-Committee this week.
Deer Park Retail Village website
Images: Carter Towler
1 comments:
Don't quite get why people object,it's not too many years back ,that there was a pub within couple minutes walk of virtually everywhere.Get a life comes to mind!
Post a Comment