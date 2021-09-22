News: Rotherham Rhinoceros goes up for auction
By Tom Austen
The Rhinoceros pub in Rotherham town centre is up for auction as an investment opportunity by Pugh this week.
The pub, which has been given a £450,000 guide price, is let on a seven-year lease running until 2026, at a rent of £104,000 a year. As reported by Rothbiz, it was one of 16 pubs put up for sale by Wetherspoons in 2019.
Known locally as ‘Rhinos’, the pub is currently being extended into the neighbouring property at 33a Bridgegate, which is also included in the sale. The redevelopment is set to double the size of the pub to almost 10,000 sq ft.
The pub is named after the Rhinoceros Vase, which was made in 1826 at the nearby Rockingham Pottery Works. At the time of its production the 1.15m high vase was the largest piece of porcelain to have been fired in one piece anywhere in the world.
Pugh associate director Paul Parker said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a growing pub in the heart of Rotherham town centre.
“As well as the current extension project, there is also the potential, subject to gaining the necessary planning consent, to redevelop the Rhinoceros’s vacant 14,000 sq ft upper floor as residential accommodation.”
Bidding on the Rhinoceros, and the other lots in Pugh’s online auction, opened on 21 September and closes the following day. To view the full catalogue, go to the pugh-auctions website.
Earlier this year, the former Rileys snooker hall and sports bar sold as part of a Doncaster Gate plot at auction for £260,000. The Mail Coach on Wellgate, put up for sale last year, has also been listed as being under offer.
Pugh website
Images: Pugh
Images: Pugh
