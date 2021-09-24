News: Sports retailer targets empty Rotherham store





The 15,000 sq ft unit at Parkgate has had some previous interest but the signs are that it is to be taken on by Britain's biggest sports retailer.



"King of Trainers" JD Sports has recently applied to alter the signage at unit 6, which sits between Smyth's Toys and Next.



JD Sports Fashion plc is Britain's biggest sports retailer and has 2,400 stores in 18 countries, across a number of retail fascias including 780 JD stores. It operates a store on College Walk in Rotherham town centre.



JD specialises in fashionable branded and own brand sports and casual wear combining globally recognised brands such as Nike, Adidas, Puma and The North Face with strong own brand labels.



In its interim results for the 26 weeks ended 31 July 2021, the core JD business in the UK and Republic of Ireland was shown to have performed strongly in the first half delivering a profit before tax and exceptional items of £170.8m, up from £52m in the same period of 2020 and ahead of pre-pandemic 2019 which was £114.9m.



In 2014 JD Sports Fashion plc took on the lease of the vacated 45,000 sq ft Kiddicare store at Parkgate Shopping. It has been used as a clearance outlet for the company's outdoor brands such as Millets and Blacks. The company went on to submit plans to enable the large unit to be subdivided into four separate units, each with their own entrance.



In 2019 JD Sports submitted plans to replace the signage at the vacant former Poundworld store but they were never implemented.







The Parkgate store had closed even before the national retailer went into administration in 2019.



Wren Kitchens, the UK's largest kitchen retailer, applied for signage at the Mothercare unit last year, but again, they were never implemented.



Plans are again being progressed for a new tenant to take on the former Mothercare unit in Rotherham which has been vacant since 2018.