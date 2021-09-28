News: World-leading nuclear testing facility opens in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
A ground-breaking new Fusion Technology Facility, which has the capability to test components in the simulated conditions of a fusion power plant, is now open and operating in Rotherham.
The Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) was chosen by the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) as the ideal location for the new 25,000 sq ft fusion energy research facility, which will create 60 highly skilled jobs in the South Yorkshire area.
The £22m facility will enable the UKAEA to work with industrial partners to put the UK in a strong position to commercialise nuclear fusion as a major source of low-carbon electricity in the years ahead.
The facility received £2.2m investment from the Local Growth Fund (LGF) towards equipment purchase and set-up costs.
Dan Jarvis MBE MP, Mayor of South Yorkshire, said: “We’re delighted to welcome UKAEA to the Advanced Manufacturing Park. This is a hugely significant development, which further enhances South Yorkshire’s expertise on a world scale for the development of innovative technologies for the advancement of materials.”
“This facility has the potential to create many high value jobs in the local supply chain as fusion technology matures, as well as a number of high value jobs in the region in the coming months.”
The pioneering facility will be involved with the development of technologies for fusion materials and components and includes the CHIMERA (Combined Heating and Magnetic Research Apparatus) test rig - the only device in the world that has the ability to test prototype components in an environment that simulates the conditions inside a fusion power plant. Within the UKAEA facility, component prototypes will be subjected to a combination of high heat and magnetic field within a vacuum environment, as well as thermal cycling.
Damon Johnstone, UKAEA’s Head of Operations, Fusion Technology Business Unit and Head of the Fusion Technology Facility, said: “CHIMERA is a unique world-first facility in which we will be able to simulate the extreme conditions found within a fusion power plant, but without any nuclear reactions taking place.
“This will enable a step change in our ability to test components for all UK and international fusion research programmes. It therefore represents a hugely important national capability, enabling industry in the UK and internationally to design, and eventually qualify, components for future commercial fusion power plants.”
The facility has been funded as part of the UK government’s Nuclear Sector Deal delivered through the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), with an additional £2m of investment coming from the Sheffield City Region’s Local Growth Fund.
1 comments:
Great news.
Tom (I assume Tom wrote the article), please stop referencing the Sheffield City Region. That's the second time you've done it since the ne change and re-brand. The name Sheffield has been ditched, quite rightly in my opinion, and the body is now known as the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority. Ta.
