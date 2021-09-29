News: Funding secured to build on AMID

£763,000 has been secured from the government for the development of innovation-led opportunities connected to the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District (AMID) in Sheffield and Rotherham.



Awarded through the Government’s New Development Corporation Competition, the money will be used to unlock and accelerate transformational economic development activity across the AMID, which has expanded from the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham.



The AMID is home to the UK’s largest research-led advanced manufacturing cluster. It also boasts developing centres of innovation in health and wellbeing as well as vital energy research focussed on net-zero carbon processes.



There are also proposals for further world-leading research in areas such as gene therapy, modern methods of construction and future mobility.



With more than 30 nationally recognised research and development facilities, backed by Sheffield’s two outstanding universities, the AMID’s applied research capabilities are unrivalled and continue to attract world leading businesses such as McLaren, Rolls-Royce and Boeing.



It also supports new and established businesses across South Yorkshire to adapt positively to new challenges and changing economic conditions.



The AMID already hosts over 120 advanced manufacturing and tech firms which employ more than 2,300 people. Ambitious plans being developed aim to generate 4,000 new jobs and 2,000 additional apprenticeships.



Improving access to the emerging economic opportunities will also involve place-based regeneration including improving local amenities, building public spaces and creating over 8,000 new homes within the AMID and its surrounding communities by 2040 - creating sustainable neighbourhoods for the next generation.



Sheffield City Council, the Sheffield City Region (now the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority), The University of Sheffield, Sheffield Hallam University, Rotherham Council and the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park have worked together to secure the crucial funding which will also go towards improving connections to communities, businesses and education providers.



Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, Cllr Denise Lelliott, said: “The partnership between Rotherham and Sheffield has already helped to secure high quality jobs with world renowned companies, and high quality homes as well.



“This funding will help us to maximise opportunities in the future as we continue to support world class advanced manufacturing across South Yorkshire and we look forward to working with our partners across the region.”



Mayor of South Yorkshire, Dan Jarvis said: “This funding is great news. We’ve been working closely with Sheffield, Rotherham and the universities to develop the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District into a world-class centre of innovation and productivity.



“This funding will mean more high-quality jobs, more homes and will help us deliver the future we want for South Yorkshire.”



The New Development Corporation Competition is a £10m competitive fund launched in October 2019 to support up to ten local places with exploring delivery models that have been less commonly used in a contemporary context, such as development corporations.



Development corporations can help boost developments by providing focus, help coordinate plans for new development across different council boundaries and give builders the confidence to invest in sites.



Kevin Kerrigan, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Business and Enterprise at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “This funding enables us to shape a compelling future vision for advanced innovation in Sheffield, Rotherham and the wider region, to embrace community building alongside business growth and to showcase our creativity and application to the world.



“Sheffield Hallam University will be a key partner in delivering a world leading innovation district that is a catalyst for investment and growth.”



Dr Sarah Want, Director of Partnerships & Regional Engagement at the University of Sheffield said: “We are delighted that the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District has been awarded funding to enable its further development.



“Over the last two decades, we’ve worked very hard with regional partners and have seen how the clustering of local businesses, national and global companies and our research facilities has led to inward investment and provided opportunities for regional manufacturers to expand into new markets and for the region’s skills base to develop.



“For all partners, it's very exciting to receive this funding as a recognition of the things that we’ve already achieved together. We're looking forward to working with partners old and new to realise even more of the region’s potential through this project.”



Images: AMRC