News: Business coach aims to help 100 SMEs across Rotherham and the Dearne Valley





The event which takes place on September 30 at Silkstone House, Manvers, will mark the launch of ActionCOACH Rotherham, an award-winning business support service, designed to help drive business growth. It is the first time the franchise has been made available in Rotherham and will be led by certified business growth specialist Tim Coleman.



Drawing on his 30 year career in business consultancy, broadcasting and marketing, the one-off session will give entrepreneurs the chance to take part in a special seminar. Entitled “Six steps to Business Growth” participants will learn how to increase profitability, get more done in less time, as well as building and retaining a winning team.



Tim Coleman, founder, ActionCOACH Rotherham said: “There are some incredible businesses doing some truly amazing work across the whole of South Yorkshire. I live in the Dearne Valley andhave seen first-hand just how, with the right support and encouragement, business owners can prosper. When that happens, the whole region benefits as companies grow, create new jobs and contribute towards building a stronger local and regional economy.



“Many business owners have faced some tough and difficult decisions as they continue to navigate their way through the impact of a changing business climate. I’m making it my mission to help at least 100 businesses across South Yorkshire to achieve 100% growth by helping them to overcome barriers to that growth.



“The success ActionCOACH has enjoyed in helping businesses across many parts of the UK is unprecedented and by making the service accessible to entrepreneurs in Rotherham and the Dearne Valley, I’m hopeful that many more will access the unique help and support available through the programme to realise their true potential”



ActionCOACH Rotherham is part of the world’s largest business coaching service, across 70 countries, which is built upon tailored one-to-one mentorship, delivered by skilled and qualified business experts. It works with over 15,000 clients each week in dozens of different industries.



The free launch event, which will take place between 12 noon and 2pm on the 30th September, includes a complimentary buffet lunch and networking opportunity for local business owners.



An experienced business coach is setting his sights on helping 100 small and medium-sized businesses across Rotherham and the Dearne Valley to unlock their barriers to growth, by taking part in a special event this week.