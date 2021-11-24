News: AESSEAL plc donates £25,000 to The Standing Tall Foundation
By Tom Austen
Rotherham manufacturing firm, AESSEAL, has become a partner at The Standing Tall Foundation, making a £25,000 donation in the process.
Founded in 2020, the charity offers vital support for the most disadvantaged and vulnerable people in our society. They are an inclusive organisation using the example of William Andrew Reid MBE to overcome adversity and challenges in today’s society. They believe no one is immune to struggle and strive to aid anyone in need of help.
Darren Jones, a former Royal Engineer, and AESSEAL employee, said: "As ambassadors of the Armed Forces Covenant, and as part of our enduring support to the veteran community, AESSEAL is absolutely delighted to be able to support the Standing Tall Foundation. As an organisation that actively employs veterans, AESSEAL recognises the value that serving personnel, reservists, veterans and military families bring to our business and our community, and we are privileged to support the charitable aims of William Andrew Reid MBE."
Chris Rea, managing director of AESSEAL, added: “AESSEAL design, produce and install environmental solutions globally. The business pursues excellence and is focused on reliability, which is ultimately the avoidance of waste. Following an informal audit by former RSM Darren Jones, we are delighted to support the Standing Tall Foundation as we believe that the vast majority of our donation will go to those most in need of support.”
Rea was moved to make the substantial donation after hearing Andy speak at recent awards ceremony in Manchester.
Andy Reid MBE, chairman of the Standing Tall Foundation, said: “This is unbelievable support from Aesseal, I cant thank them enough. This money means we can help more people in need. It is also further testament for my Foundation of the impact we are having, when a company the stature of Aesseal are prepared to back us with such a large amount of money.”
John F Tabern CEO of the Standing Tall Foundation, added: “Donations such as this are a huge lift to organisations such as ours. It enables us to plan how we move forward into the future with the confidence to help more people.”
Images: AESSEAL / Standing Tall Foundation
