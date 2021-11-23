News: What is joining KFC at new Rotherham development?
By Tom Austen
Work is underway on a new fast food development in a Rotherham village with updated plans showing what is set to open there.
Rothbiz revealed back in 2018 that QFM Group, the Sheffield-based developer and operator of a number of fast food franchises, was progressing plans for two new outlets in Wickersley, Rotherham.
QFM Group is one of the largest franchise companies in the UK and was founded in 1982 when it opened its first restaurant in Sheffield. It now has a chain of quick service restaurants and is continuing to grow with a current expansion programme. QFM operates world renowned brands such as KFC, Costa Coffee and Taco Bell.
Already operating from sites in Manvers, Canklow, Parkgate, Eastwood and the town centre in Rotherham, the company targeted the suburb of Wickersley, securing planning permission for new premises close to The Tanyard shopping centre.
Formerly used by second-hand store, TiroBaggi and Edward Healy & Sons, a provider of shoe repair materials, approved plans for the Bawtry Road property, drawn up by SSA Planning, show how the ground floor could be subdivided into a shop and a café.
New plans now show how the new 4,000 sq ft development could be subdivided into three units.
Plans for signage, drawn up by Pye Designs, show that KFC is set to front Bawtry Road with new external seating. Along Fairways, Dunkin Donuts and a Chopstix noodle bar are proposed to take the new units.
QFM operates a Dunkin franchise at Eastwood which opened last year.
Established in 2004, Chopstix is a noodle bar take away restaurant with over 80 sites across the UK and the Republic of Ireland providing its affordable, fresh and tasty Asian cuisine in food courts, motorway services and high street locations. A Chopstix Noodle Bar can be found at Woodall Services. With financial backing from Metro Bank, owners are planning an ambitious expansion that would more than quadruple the size of its UK business and launch overseas.
QFM Group
Images: QFM / PYE Designs
