News: Rotherham Rhinoceros goes back up for auction
By Tom Austen
The Rhinoceros pub in Rotherham town centre is up for auction as an investment opportunity by Pugh again this week.
Now with a reduced price, it returns to the auction having gone unsold in September.
The pub, which has been given a £375,000 guide price, is let on a seven-year lease running until 2026, at a rent of £104,000 a year. As reported by Rothbiz, it was one of 16 pubs put up for sale by Wetherspoons in 2019.
Known locally as ‘Rhinos’, the pub is currently being extended into the neighbouring property at 33a Bridgegate, which is also included in the sale. The redevelopment is set to double the size of the pub to almost 10,000 sq ft.
The pub is named after the Rhinoceros Vase, which was made in 1826 at the nearby Rockingham Pottery Works. At the time of its production the 1.15m high vase was the largest piece of porcelain to have been fired in one piece anywhere in the world.
Bidding on the Rhinoceros, and the other lots in Pugh’s online auction, opens on December 8 and closes the following day.
At nearby Red Lion Yard, the Red Lion pub went up for auction in October with Auction House. The property also went unsold from a guide price of £200,000.
Rothbiz reported in July how Rotherham's licensing service received an application from South Yorkshire Police for the summary review of the Premises Licence at the pub due to a number of serious incidents connected to the premises.
The licence was revoked.
Pugh website
Auction House website
Images: Pugh / Auction House
Advertisement
