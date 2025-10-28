News: Opening date for Heavenly Desserts in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Heavenly Desserts has announced the date for the grand opening of its newest restaurant in Rotherham.
Known for its indulgent waffles, artisan cheesecakes and signature croffles (a croissant-waffle hybrid), Heavenly Desserts is already a firm favourite with over 60 locations across the UK.
Rothbiz revealed in June that the operator had applied for planning permission for new signage at the 1,500 sq ft unit that sits between Forge Island and Corporation Street in Rotherham town centre.
Opening to the public on Saturday, November 8, guests are promised an unforgettable launch experience, with a tempting Buy One, Get One Free (BOGOF) offer on waffles, crepes, and cookie dough available all weekend to celebrate in true Heavenly style.
The restaurant will provide a premium setting where guests can unwind, connect, and indulge in beautifully crafted desserts and brunch dishes. With chic interiors and a vibrant atmosphere, Heavenly Desserts Rotherham is set to become a top destination for every occasion - from celebrations and date nights to spontaneous treat-yourself moments.
The menu features indulgent waffles, artisan cheesecakes, and Heavenly Desserts’ signature croffles, alongside handcrafted milkshakes, alcohol-free mojitos, and rich, barista-made coffees. The brunch menu will also cater to those after savoury as well as sweet delights.
Franchise partner, Daoud Tahir, said: “We’re so excited to bring Heavenly Desserts to the people of Rotherham, right in the heart of the centre at Forge Island! It’s the perfect spot to enjoy our signature treats, and we can’t wait to welcome you in to celebrate, indulge, and make sweet memories with us.”
Work is also underway on major public realm regeneration project around Corporation Street and Riverside Gardens.
