News: Keepmoat preparing plans for another Rotherham housing development
By Tom Austen
Keepmoat Homes is proposing to develop another green field site in Rotherham.
Close to Aston and Swallownest, the site known as Aston Common was allocated for residential use in the council's local plan that was adopted in 2018, taking it out of the green belt.
The site is located within Swallownest which is designated as a Principal Settlement in the Rotherham Settlement Hierarchy contained within the local plan, which indicated that the site could be used for 175 houses.
Agents say that the intention is to pursue a full planning application for 189 dwellings on the 16.2 hectare site.
Pre-aaplication consultation is underway, presenting initial proposals for the site.
The consultation website states: "We value the comments and suggestions of local people and businesses, particularly where this helps to refine and improve the development proposal so that the social, environmental and economic benefits are maximised. There will be further opportunity to provide comments to Rotherham Council once the planning application has been submitted and validated."
Initial plans show that access to the site is limited to one new access along Mansfield Road.
Development has been designed to face outwards taking advantage of the views. The contours of the site have been designed to ensure an appropriate solution to the sloping site. This would include a mixture of re-grading the site and the use of retaining walls within the development.
A play area, landscaping and acoustic barriers to the adjacent employment use are shown in the plans.
Rothbiz reported earlier this month on Keepmoat's planning application for a parcel of farmland in Hellaby. The UK house builder is currently on site at the former Swinden Labs site on Moorgate, and recently submitted plans for the former bus depot at Masbrough.
Keepmoat website
Images: Keepmoat
