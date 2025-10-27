News: Plans in to convert listed building in Rotherham town centre
By Tom Austen
An empty former townhouse in Rotherham town centre could be brought back to life, if a change of use application is approved.
12 Wellgate, close to Rotherham's heritage High Street, was granted grade II listed building status for its traditional Georgian façade with symmetrical proportions, sash windows, and stone detailing exemplifying the restrained elegance of the late-18th to early-19th century period.
In recent years the ground floor and first floor has been in commercial use - most recently as Bluebell Wood's retail operation, and before that, Eton menswear.
Having been up for sale at £185,000, an application has now been submitted that would enable the upper floors to be converted into flats.
The three-storey property with a loft provides 2,501 sq ft of space.
The application from Mr Ashraf and Goldnest Property Solutions shows that the ground floor would stay in commercial use and introduces four residential flats on the upper floors.
Two 1-bed studio flats would be on the first floor, with a 2-bed apartment on the second floor and a 1-bed apartment on the third floor.
No significant external alterations are proposed and access to the residential part of the building would be seperate to the access to the remaining commercial unit fronting Wellgate.
Plans state: "The immediate area includes shops, offices, food outlets, and residential conversions, demonstrating a well-established mix of uses.
"The scheme responds positively to the site and its setting, and demonstrates that it will be accessible and suitable for future occupants."
A heritage statement supporting the application explains that the building is in the Rotherham town centre conservation area so a planned internal subdivision to form habitable rooms would create minimal disruption to historic fabric with no external alterations to the façade. Indeed, as part of the conversion, the sash windows would be repaired using traditional timber and profiles.
"The conversion of 12 Wellgate to residential use constitutes a sensitive and sustainable adaptation of a valued heritage asset. The proposal preserves the building's significance, enhances the conservation area's vitality, and ensures its continued contribution to Rotherham's historic townscape."
The Rotherham town centre masterplan of 2017 confirmed the need for more housing and leisure uses as a way to develop economic vitality, bringing more life, activity and spending back into the town centre and moving away from the traditional retail market.
Images: CPR / Google Maps
I wonder what will end up the commercial unit, takeaway, vape shop, Turkish barbers or international mini-mart?
