News: TV retailer set to grow from new Rotherham premises
By Tom Austen
Electrical retailer, Crampton and Moore, has secured a seven-figure funding package from HSBC UK to support expansion.
The family-run retailer of televisions and home appliances, has used funding from HSBC UK to acquire the 40,000 sq ft former JTF building in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported last year that JTF Mega Discount Warehouse had closed its stores, including one in Rotherham, having collapsed into administration.
Crampton and Moore will use the Catcliffe site as a new office space, warehouse and large showroom for its expanding range of products.
The funding from HSBC UK has enabled the business to diversify its product range and helped it achieve more efficient operations. The aim is to improve its delivery and installation service for customers through the expansion of its fleet.
The South Yorkshire company has grown turnover by 20% over the last two years and is now forecasting to double this in the next 24 months. It is set to hire five more employees once the move to Catcliffe is complete and will seek to bring in more delivery drivers as part of its ongoing expansion plans.
Robert Moore, managing director at Crampton and Moore, said: "The relocation of our operations marks a major milestone for the business and means we can now progress with our exciting plans for further growth and development.
"We're grateful to HSBC UK for providing funding which helps us service the huge increases in product demand, whilst ensuring we retain our unique offering that combines the convenience of online shopping with our personal customer service. We're looking forward to a successful 2022 with a new state-of-the art office, warehouse and showroom facility."
David Leonard, relationship director at HSBC UK, added: "We're delighted to be funding the relocation of Crampton & Moore: a trusted family-run business which continues to put customers and the local market at the forefront of its plans. Having outgrown its existing premises, the business can now put its expansion strategy into practice, creating jobs for the South Yorkshire region."
