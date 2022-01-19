News: £4m to revamp Rotherham's towns and villages and what it'll be spent on





The fund, which was supported by



The funding is due to be prioritised and spent in places that have not benefited from recent investments.



An update to Cabinet shows that projects have been put forward by Ward Councillors in consultation with their communities, including improving shopping parades, parking and green space.



Delivering scalable improvement works across local villages and townships, the overall aim of the scheme is "to work with neighbourhoods across the borough, to enhance their lived environment, through a variety of improvement projects, focused on town and village centres."



A framework has been devised for the capital scheme where projects will be allocated funds between April 2021 and March 2024.



Local councillors have been encouraged to act as community champions, engaging with residents, businesses, and stakeholders to create projects that will have a positive impact within their communities.



A number of schemes have been put forward and separated into four categories, dependent on meeting the objectives of the funding, the complexity of the scheme proposed and the potential cost of the project.



Schemes coming forward first, seen as the least complex, timely and meeting the objectives of the scheme, are:



- Creation of off-road parking next to Brinsworth Lane shops

- Improvement to the area outside Ridgeway Convenience Store at East Herringthorpe

- Green link corridor between Greasbrough Park and Greasbrough Recreation Ground

- Off street parking at Laburnum Parade shops, Maltby, utilising and improving existing green space

- Improvement to area outside of Masefield Road shops, West Melton (pictured)

- Refurbishment of Broadway shopping parade, Swinton



A number of other schemes include land and buildings that are privately owned and require more work. These schemes focus on The Pastures at Todwick, Wellgate on the edge of the town centre, Ravenfield Crossroads, St. Johns Green in Kimberworth Park, the Swinton Bridge area, Maltby High Street, Whiston Village Centre, Thurcroft High Street and Bawtry Road in Wickersley.



Maltby town centre is undergoing a masterplanning exercise which should highlight projects for this fund.



Much of the recent regeneration investment in the borough has been in the town centre with Council funding joined by money from other pots such as the Government's Future High Street Fund and Town Deal. Swinton town centre has also been lined up for larger scale regeneration.



Proposals for Dinnington and Wath were turned down by the Government as part of its Levelling Up Fund but they are being included in bids to further rounds of the fund.



Details have been revealed on projects that are set to benefit from a new £4m Towns and Villages Improvement Fund that aims to help reinvigorate town and village centres across the Rotherham borough.