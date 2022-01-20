News: Rotherham firms invited to supply chain event





Social value and sustainability are fast becoming purchasing priorities for consumers alongside price and convenience, and supply chains are under intense scrutiny as a result.



The South Yorkshire Supply Chain Managers and the Social Value Portal team are hosting an online event on January 25.



Social value can be a narrow or broad term referring to the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities of an organisation, such as procurement policies or standards and values set by an organisation or project on how to address socio-economic difference within the local community. It is also used to describe how to achieve greater value through whatever an entity is engaged in, for the benefit of the wider society or particular groups.



The event is free and is open to all businesses within the South Yorkshire Region – Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield. It is part of the South Yorkshire Supply Chain Support Scheme, a new, free service aiming to enhance the trading opportunities in the region.



Businesses can book a place on the

Four Supply Chain Managers have been brought in as part of South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s (MCA's) Renewal Action Plan (RAP), which has been developed in close partnership with the South Yorkshire business community, councils, universities and other partners. The RAP sets out a roadmap for how the region can put itself on the path to recovering from the massive economic disruption the pandemic has caused.



SME businesses can access advice through the Supply Chain Managers on a one-to-one basis, through their local authority. The experts have been brought in to research and bring forward tender, sales and supply chain opportunities for South Yorkshire businesses.



Neil Wilkinson is the supply chain manager for Rotherham



Chair of South Yorkshire’s Local Enterprise Partnership James Muir, explains: “There are many challenges to the supply chain at the moment: the energy crisis, increasing costs when buying from overseas, pressure on businesses to be more sustainable and the impact of Brexit. These highly experienced Supply Chain Managers are here to advise and support local businesses in sourcing goods, suppliers and staff locally or within the wider region.



“We’re looking forward to helping to bring buyers and suppliers much closer together in South Yorkshire for mutual benefit.”



The MCA is also developing a Social Value Contract for South Yorkshire having chosen to ensure that investment and economic growth goes together with inclusion. It is committed to the principle that investment has to return good social and economic value.



