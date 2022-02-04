News: AESSEAL and Rotherham United working towards a Net Zero goal





The Millers have enlisted the help of stadium naming rights partners AESSEAL, who have very kindly donated and installed two chargers at the stadium, with the Rotherham-based global engineering company making the effort as part of the Betterworld.Solutions campaign, which aims to encourage businesses to adopt an investment policy to prevent global warming.



The move sees the Millers – alongside clubs from across the football pyramid – working towards the EFL Green Clubs project, which was launched in October of last year and aims to help support clubs across the country to improve their environmental practices and operations.



Following the installation of the EV chargers, the first vehicle to be charged at the Millers’ home was one of the AESSEAL electric pool cars, which the company has acquired, together with an electric-powered delivery van, as part of its fleet electrification strategy and lined up alongside one of Rotherham United’s own electric vehicles.



The EV Chargers will be available for club staff to use to power their company vehicles, as Rotherham United sets out to significantly reduce its carbon footprint.



Speaking following his appointment as the club’s new Stadium Manager, Matt Wright expressed his gratitude to colleagues at AESSEAL, whilst adding his delight at the Millers’ latest efforts to step towards a ‘greener’ existence.



“I think it is imperative that everyone does what they can to try and help preserve our environment and that is something we are always looking to work towards here at the club,” he said.



AES Engineering Ltd Managing Director Chris Rea said, “Having an EV charging option at the club sends a message that we are passionate about the beautiful game and we want to continue to have a beautiful world in which to play football and bring up our children and grandchildren.”



AESSEAL, the UK arm and main manufacturing site for the AES Engineering group, is based at Templeborough and is a Net Zero company and the group has pledged



The company’s products help global industry run more reliably, cutting water and energy use as well as pollution. In addition to supporting EV charger installations at its plants and electric vehicles, the "£29 million by 29" pledge includes investment in solar panels and battery storage and a ‘factory of the future’ in Rotherham, which is currently at the site works stage.



Rotherham United have turbo-charged their efforts to take the next steps towards supporting a zero carbon world with the installation of two Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.