News: Developer reserves land for new Rotherham Marriott
By Tom Austen
Harworth Group plc, a leading regenerator of land and property for sustainable development and investment, has announced the sale of two land parcels at its Waverley development site in Rotherham.
A 12.6-acre plot has been sold to Avant Homes for the delivery of 172 new residential units, and a 2.7-acre plot has been bought by Stapleford Ventures for the development of a 4- star 150- bedroom Marriott hotel.
Rothbiz reported in December that Essex-based developer, Stapleford Ventures Ltd, had secured planning permission for a six storey, 150 bedroom hotel on land off Highfield Spring and Poplar Way where the Waverley development meets the Morrisons roundabout at Catcliffe.
The proposed hotel will operate under Marriott’s "Courtyard" brand and also include a restaurant and gym facilities for guests. The hotel will occupy a prominent position at the entrance roundabout to the Waverley development, and will provide an important community asset for use by residents and businesses at the adjacent Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).
The sale to Avant Homes represents the housebuilder’s fourth acquisition at Waverley, and the land parcel is adjacent to one purchased by the housebuilder in 2020 for the delivery of 144 homes. The new homes will be situated between the River Rother and Highwall Park, in an area of the development known as ‘Waverley Riverside’. The construction will follow a bespoke design code that complements the existing Waverley development while maximising the amenity value of its riverside location.
As part of the construction, Harworth will provide a new perimeter cycle and bridleway path adjacent to the river, and will begin work on the first phase of Highwall Park, a planned 1.5km linear park running through the heart of the Waverley site, connecting the AMP to the Waverley lakes. To minimise environmental impact, development platforms will be created from reused materials from elsewhere on site, and topsoil will be imported from Harworth’s nearby Micklefields development.
Waverley is Yorkshire’s largest brownfield redevelopment, where Harworth Group plc secured outline planning consent for 3,890 homes and 2 million sq ft of commercial space, alongside 310-acres of green open space. To date, land has been sold for over 1,875 homes, and 1.5 million sq. ft of space has been delivered at the AMP. Harworth is currently awaiting the outcome of a planning application for Olive Lane, a new heart of the community for Waverley, where proposals include a supermarket, restaurants and cafes, a medical centre and offices, alongside additional residential development.
Andrew Blackshaw, Chief Operating Officer, Harworth Group plc, said: “One of Harworth’s key strategic objectives is accelerating sales of its residential products. Waverley is a prime example of how we will achieve this. The scale and pace of transformation at Waverley demonstrates Harworth’s unique skill set in regenerating former brownfield sites into inspiring places where people want to live and work.”
Ed Catchpole, Associate Director for Yorkshire & Central, Harworth Group plc, added: “Avant Homes is a trusted and long-standing partner of Harworth, and we are delighted to be working together again as we develop out Waverley Riverside. These new homes, combined with infrastructure improvements and the exciting development of a Marriott hotel at the site, will enhance amenities for local residents and employees, which will be further complemented by our Olive Lane development in the years ahead.”
Images: S R Davis
2 comments:
Great news for Sheffield!
As soon as a saw quality image,knew it wouldn't be town centre!
