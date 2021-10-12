News: Delays to bridge work results in reduced stadium capacity





Fans have returned to Rotherham United games this year but before the season started, the League One club warned supporters of temporary bridge repair works on Don Street that resulted in access to the stadium from that location being restricted.



It was envisaged that there would be no pedestrian or vehicular access to the stadium via Don Street until mid-October. The flood gates at Rotherham Council's Riverside House have been opened on matchdays to allow supporters access to Don Street via the authority's car park and exit plans for high profile games needed to be redrawn using these two egress routes to ensure that segregation of fans is maintained.



An update last week said that works were now due to complete in December.



A statement from the club said: "As a result of the ongoing bridge repair works on Don Street, Rotherham United can confirm that it has been agreed with our local Safety Advisory Group that our capacity at AESSEAL New York Stadium be reduced by 1,500, until such time as the works are completed.



"Whilst we know that this will cause some disappointment amongst our supporters, we must reaffirm that this decision has been made in the interest of the safety of everyone attending fixtures at our stadium.



"The bridge repair works on Don Street are currently projected to be finished in December this year, meaning that we will be unable to welcome supporters to the stadium’s maximum capacity of 12,008 until this period is over."



It looks like the club has now lost out on the chance to sell more tickets for the fourth v fifth clash against Sunderland on October 30, which has sold out.



Millions is due to be spent in the area relating to flood alleviation work with plans recently approved for new phases including flood defences from Ickles Lock to Centenary Way and a new canal barrier at Forge Island.



RUFC website



