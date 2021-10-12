News: Businesses and charities invited to Google training session
By Tom Austen
Local MP John Healey is hosting a training session for small businesses and charities with internet giant Google on October 15.
The online event will be an opportunity for small businesses to discuss the challenges they’re facing following the pandemic, and to get tailored advice on reaching more people online.
Wentworth & Dearne MP, John said: “The pandemic has been really tough for small businesses, and many have had to adapt very quickly and carry out more transactions online to survive.
“I want to hear from businesses and charities in the constituency about any help they need as we open up again, and I want to help them access free advice from Google on how they can grow.”
Advertisement
Google’s Digital Garage is a non-profit nationwide project that aims to provide people with the skills needed to succeed in the digital age, from how to develop their web presence, grow their business or charities online, improve their career prospects or just build their confidence by using online tools for the first time.
The programme from Google delivers free digital skills training via an online learning platform. This platform provides individuals with a tailored training plan to learn digital skills, completely for free.
The interactive webinar hosted by John will be led by a Google trainer who will provide tips and tricks on improving organisations’ digital marketing strategies, as well as tailored advice for businesses and charities who want to grow and reach more customers online.
Event website
Images: Google
The online event will be an opportunity for small businesses to discuss the challenges they’re facing following the pandemic, and to get tailored advice on reaching more people online.
Wentworth & Dearne MP, John said: “The pandemic has been really tough for small businesses, and many have had to adapt very quickly and carry out more transactions online to survive.
“I want to hear from businesses and charities in the constituency about any help they need as we open up again, and I want to help them access free advice from Google on how they can grow.”
Advertisement
Google’s Digital Garage is a non-profit nationwide project that aims to provide people with the skills needed to succeed in the digital age, from how to develop their web presence, grow their business or charities online, improve their career prospects or just build their confidence by using online tools for the first time.
The programme from Google delivers free digital skills training via an online learning platform. This platform provides individuals with a tailored training plan to learn digital skills, completely for free.
The interactive webinar hosted by John will be led by a Google trainer who will provide tips and tricks on improving organisations’ digital marketing strategies, as well as tailored advice for businesses and charities who want to grow and reach more customers online.
Event website
Images: Google
0 comments:
Post a Comment