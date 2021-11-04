News: Selfsure creates new jobs following investment
By Tom Austen
Rotherham mobility company, SelfSure, is to create ten new jobs as part of a strategic expansion following investment from NPIF - FW Capital Debt Finance, which is managed by FW Capital and part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund (NPIF).
SelfSure, owned by OLK Ltd and headquartered in Manvers, sells a wide range of adult lifestyle products, such as mobility scooters, adjustable beds and chairs, stairlifts, easy access bathrooms and orthopaedic mattresses. The company is known for its personalised service, with customers assigned their own trusted advisor.
SelfSure invested in a 4,000 sq ft assessment centre adjacent to its current premises in 2019 as part of its strategy to attract more revenue from a more local customer base. The assessment centre will ensure that a wider range of products are available to try out and that all customers enjoy a first class buying experience.
The NPIF funding will contribute to the business growing its sales presence by recruiting an initial six new staff members, with plans to create a further four roles over the next 12 months and secure ten jobs at the company. The funding will also support the development of new sales to ensure that SelfSure becomes one of the leading brands in the UK mobility industry.
The deal was facilitated by FW Capital Investment Executive Andy Castle, following an introduction by Andy Davidson, at RedSky Corporate Services.
Andy Castle, Investment Executive, at FW Capital, said: “Self Sure is a successful and well-regarded business with a strong team behind it. We expect the older generation lifestyle products sector will continue to grow due to our ageing population and this investment will ensure SelfSure is in a strong position to play a key role in that.”
Paul Johnson, SelfSure Director, said: “SelfSure is passionate about helping our customers to choose the right product to promote a pro-active approach to ageing and dealing with health conditions. The NPIF - FW Capital investment will allow us to increase our stock levels and to expand our unique personalised assessment service to help more people to live an independent life in their own homes.
“The FW Capital team really understood the ethos behind our business and were very supportive of our ambition to continue to expand. We are delighted to have received this investment.”
Andy Davidson, Managing Director of RedSky Corporate Services, said: “RedSky were delighted to assist Paul and SelfSure in securing the right finance to assist in their expansion. The team at FW Capital were a pleasure to work with and we look forward to seeing SelfSure maximise the opportunity the new premises bring.”
FW Capital provides loans of £100,000 to £750,000 to businesses based in the NPIF region with a focus on the North West, Cumbria and Tees Valley. Operating from the British Business Bank’s Sheffield head office, the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund provides a mix of debt and equity funding (£25,000 to £2m). It works alongside ten Local Enterprise Partnerships (LEPs), the combined authorities and Growth Hubs, as well as local accountants, fund managers and banks, to support Northern-based SMEs at all stages of their development.
The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund project is supported financially by the European Union using funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020 and the European Investment Bank.
SelfSure website
FW Capital website
Images: FW Capital
