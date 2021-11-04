News: Funding boost for Rotherham as Children's Capital of Culture
By Tom Austen
A further £2.4m has been secured from the Government for levelling up projects in Rotherham.
Around 500 locally led projects are set to benefit from Community Renewal Fund which focuses on supporting people and places across the UK, focused on domestic priorities, growing local economies, and breathing new life into communities.
In Rotherham, a bid has been successful based around the Children's Capital of Culture.
Rotherham is planning to brand itself as the world's first Children's Capital of Culture in 2025. The move is part of a new cultural strategy with an action that is described as highlighting Rotherham as "a place people want to visit, where everyone can enjoy Rotherham through the eyes, ears and actions of children and young people."
This aim is supported by the imaginative children’s literature charity, Grimm & Co, a new £2m Creative People and Places programme, Flux, plans to create a new Central Library at the heart of its Future High Street programme and a strong local authority team. The recently-formed Cultural Partnership Board, with members including Rotherham United, the Grade 1 Wentworth Woodhouse stately home, Rotherham Open Arts Renaissance (ROAR) Magna Science Museum and growing sector of freelance practitioners including international sound artist and music producer Mark Fell, visual artist Leigh de Vries, and community and visual artist Vicky Hilton will drive this ambition with local people.
£1.84m has been offered from the Community Renewal Fund to help establish a "Creative & Cultural Skills Embassy" linked to the Children's Capital of Culture idea. It adds to funding already secured from Arts Council England.
In the run-up to 2025, there is expected to be lots of great opportunities for local children and young people, including skills development programmes and job opportunities, creative workshops and events.
The latest project will see the appointment of three young producers tasked with creating amazing experiences for the people of Rotherham, including putting on events and designing exhibitions.
Another bid to the Community Renewal Fund has also been successful. Led by Voluntary Action Rotherham (VAR), voluntary and community sector groups have been offered £607,845 for a project called "Anything's Possible, Rotherham!"
Engaging with people who are furthest from the job market, the funding will enable them to create a menu of possibilities to increase and improve employability, life chances and positive pathways.
Secretary of State for Levelling Up Michael Gove said: "We are levelling up in every corner of the United Kingdom, backing locally-led projects that will make a real difference to communities and help to deliver our net zero commitments.
"There is incredible talent spread right across our great country and this investment will unlock the opportunities to match."
The Community Renewal Fund is a precursor for the new UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Government's replacement for EU structural funds.
Children's Capital of Culture website
VAR website
Images: RMBC / Grimm & Co
Images: RMBC / Grimm & Co
8 comments:
What a joke,couldn't make it up.Rotherham capital of children's culture.Deluded scheming,coverup specialist aka RMBC together with there partners in crime SYP .The grooming is still happening and being brushed under carpet.Highlighted only this morning in news!
Mr Me, I 100% agree with, and share your point of view. This is yet more Rovrum Laybah RMBC prestidigitation worthy of the Dark Dismal Dysfunctional Days of Da Stone Age, grrrrrrr ��������������
Child abuse is totally unacceptable and everything possible should be done to eradicate this forever, though I do not see how this is linked to funding around cultural projects. Are you saying you would prefer it if the money wasn't invested in Rotherham children and spent elsewhere?
Were saying ,how on earth can Rotherham say it's a cultural heaven for kids ,when it's still happening.Once again,RMBC making Rotherham look.the laughing stock of world!To say they're deluded is understating it!!
Rovrum and Cultural Projects in the same breath is prestidigitation of the most blatant kind.
Laybah RMBC are utterly desperate to cod everyone that "they've changed, they're different, they've moved on", reality tho is many Laybah Councillors were present in Da Stone Age and cling on yet. Where is their conscience?
"Rovrum" "Laybah" clearly this is a well informed and literate poster we should all be paying attention to
Any investment that benefits the children of Rotherham should be welcomed. No one is denying the attrocious crimes that have happened, but the way forward for any deprived area is investment. Some commenters in here are quick to condemn but offer no solutions. If not this, what would you propose as a relevant cultural initiative for children?
James, many thanks for your recognition of my post. It is very much appreciated. I will continue to challenge, scrutinise and comment on Rovrum Laybah's activities whenever I feel the need. 'Tis my right, and duty, as an Active and Empowered Citizen Ratepayer and Taxpayer ������������
