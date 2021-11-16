News: Inspirational North Star event lands in Rotherham





Taking place on 24th November at Gulliver’s Valley Theme Park Resort, North Star Science School promotes innovation and opportunity in the South Yorkshire region to inspire the next generation to consider careers in STEAM subjects.



Led and organised by The Work-wise Foundation, a non-profit, employer-led charity which aims to develop young people for employment in STEAM subjects within South Yorkshire, North Star is free to attend and open to Year 8 and 9 pupils from schools across the region.



During the event, students will be given the opportunity to take part in inspirational talks and workshops including a virtual keynote presentation and Q&A session with Professor Brian Cox CBE. In addition, pupils will also get to hear from event host Ruth Amos, Inventor of the Stair Steady and co-founder of the #girlswithdrills movement and YouTube channel "Kids Invent Stuff."



Other guest speakers also taking part include, Lord Andrew Mawson, Social Entrepreneur and Executive Chair of Well North Enterprises, Dr Simon Goodwill, Head of the Sports Engineering at Sheffield Hallam University, Leah Morgan a project engineer at the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) and founder of the UKAEA Women’s Network and Michael Every, Officer in the British Army.



Joining the impressive line-up is also Jack Tuft, Founder & President of GU Rocketry, a student-lead project, focused on launching Scotland's first student-lead, high-powered rocket, Ayesha Begum and Danielle Michalska-Morris from Barratt Developments Plc and Rebecca Wright, Engineering Technician at the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) in Sheffield.



Each speaker will deliver an inspiring talk to pupils focusing on STEAM subjects and the events three key themes - Health & Wellbeing, Sustainability & Environment and Innovation in Existing Materials.



John Barber, CEO of The Work-wise Foundation Said: “We are extremely excited to announce an impressive line-up of speakers and workshops now confirmed for the North Star Science School. During this day-long spectacular students will have the opportunity to really explore the STEAM sectors in detail. They can also find out about the fantastic career opportunities available to them by meeting with local and national businesspeople and some of the UK’s top scientists, engineers and artists. It is set to be a fantastic day that we are sure will inspire the young people attending.”



Throughout the Science School students will also have the chance to take part in a series of fun and interactive workshops and activities led by a number of local and national organisations working within the STEAM sectors, including a schools competition created in partnership with Amazelab. Organisations taking part in the event include:



AMRC Training Centre

Barratt Developments Plc

Derbyshire Education Business Partnership (DEBP)

Forged Solutions Group co-creating with Maltby Academy

Gulliver’s Valley

Ibstock Plc co-creating with Wales High School

Kids Invent Stuff

NHS

Royal Navy

Sheffield Engineering Leadership Academy

UKAEA co-creating with Sheffield Park Academy

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust



Professor Brian Cox CBE said: “My thanks to The Work-wise Foundation, Sheffield City Council and Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council and the many generous partners for making our second North Star Science School possible during another challenging year for everyone. It means that important links for the many young people living here will continue to be made between schools, universities, apprentice schemes, businesses and extraordinary local resources such as The University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre. There are many exciting opportunities, and this area has a key role to play in our aim of making the UK the best place in the world to do science and engineering".



North Star is part of the Science Summer School national initiative co-founded in 2012 by Professor Cox and Lord Andrew Mawson with the aim of making Britain the best place in the world to do science and engineering, and is presented in partnership with Well North Enterprises, a social business led by Lord Mawson.



Lord Andrew Mawson comments: "North Star Science School helps local young people to develop their knowledge and skillsets through the power of STEAM subjects and learning by doing. These are our scientists and engineers of tomorrow and we are grateful to all those companies and organisations who have the vision to support them through North Star, now and in the future”.



This year’s free to attend event has been made possible thanks to the generous sponsorship of local and national businesses and organisations. This includes, UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA), Ibstock Plc, Forged Solutions Group, Gulliver’s Valley Theme Park Resort, AMRC & AMRC Training Centre, Barratt Developments Plc, Harworth Group, Hydra Creative, Sheffield City Council & Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council and The Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851.



John Barber adds: “North Star wouldn’t be able to happen without the valued support of the businesses and organisations that have generously sponsored us or pledged to take the time out from their busy schedules to attend the showcase. We are extremely grateful to each and every one of them and to the volunteers that have stepped up to help us organise the event. We are also very thankful to The Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851 for providing invaluable support to the initial project development and delivery of North Star.”



As a thank you for their support during North Star Science School, sponsors, speakers, local businesses and VIP guests will be invited to a special celebration sponsored by the AMRC and hosted virtually by Professor Brian Cox at the Factory 2050 in Sheffield. Part of the University of Sheffield’s new Advanced Manufacturing Campus, Factory 2050 is home to the AMRC’s Integrated Manufacturing Group (IMG).



North Star Science School website



