News: Pizza Hut in Rotherham to close following administration
By Tom Austen
A Pizza Hut restaurant in Rotherham is set to close after a UK operator of the brand entered administration.
Pizza Hut has announced the closure of 68 restaurants and 11 delivery sites following the collapse of its UK operator, DC London Pie, which has entered administration. The restructuring move will put 1,210 UK workers at risk of redundancy.
On the list of restaurants to close was the site at Cortonwood Shopping Park, which is in Rotherham.
DC London Pie, the company behind Pizza Hut's UK dine-in operations, appointed administrators from FTI Consulting earlier this week. The administration follows less than a year after the company itself acquired Pizza Hut's UK venues from insolvency.
Yum! Brands, the American parent company of Pizza Hut, stepped in with a pre-pack administration deal, securing 64 restaurant sites and protecting 1,277 jobs across the UK. The rescue package aims to ensure operational continuity for remaining outlets while providing limited protection for affected employees.
Nicolas Burquier, Managing Director of Pizza Hut Europe and Canada, said: "This targeted acquisition aims to safeguard our guest experience and protect jobs where possible. Our immediate priority is operational continuity at the acquired locations and supporting colleagues through the transition."
The financial distress came to a head approximately six weeks after HMRC filed a winding-up petition against DC London Pie, following concerns over unpaid tax liabilities. The firm, formed by Directional Capital, had previously operated Pizza Hut franchises in Sweden and Denmark before purchasing 139 UK restaurants from Heart with Smart Limited earlier this year.
A statement from the Worker's Union said: "The Pizza Hut closures represent both a painful loss for UK high streets and a stark warning about the fragility of the casual dining sector. While the intervention by Yum! Brands has prevented a total collapse, the job losses will be deeply felt across the UK. For workers affected, support, communication, and fair treatment must remain the priority."
The Pizza Hut delivery outlet at Parkgate remains open. A restaurant at Parkgate Shopping was demolished in 2015 to make way for a Nando's
Pizza Hut website
Images: Google Maps
Pizza Hut website
Images: Google Maps
