News: Plans in for £13m Rotherham link road
By Tom Austen
A planning application has been submitted for a long-awaited transport scheme that aims to improve the area around Parkgate Shopping in Rotherham.
The South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE) has submited plans for the works following a period of consutation.
Plans show that the proposed new 800 metre Parkgate Link Road between Aldwarke Lane and both Stonerow Way and Stadium Way will provide a second access route to Parkgate Shopping, via a roundabout between the two railway bridges. It is designed to relieve existing congestion on the A633 around Parkgate Shopping and improve traffic flow and bus journey times on the corridor and wider road network.
£11.52m is required from the Sheffield City Region (now the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority) Transforming Cities Fund towards project costs of £12.86m.
The proposed new link road will also provide a safer and more attractive environment for walking and cycling via a shared footway / cycleway.
The new road provides the opportunity to access a proposed new 300 space Park & Ride facility for the tram-train to be located on brownfield land close to the existing Matalan store. 42 spaces are electric vehicle bays.
The privately-owned brownfield site was allocated for mixed use development in the borough's local plan and the road could open the remainder of the site for regeneration. It has not yet been finalised if the site is in line for a proposed new mainline station for Rotherham.
The plans, drawn up by consultatns at ELG Planning, states: "The location of the proposed park and ride facility is well-related to the recently completed Rotherham Parkgate tram-train station and will enable commuters and visitors to the area to leave their vehicles and access Rotherham, Sheffield and other local destinations via public transport. The proposals will therefore encourage increased uptake in the use of public transport, which in turn will help reduce traffic congestion and air pollution and improve mobility around nearby town and city centres in line with well-established sustainability objectives.
"The proposed park and ride facility is therefore an entirely acceptable form of development in this location in principle and is a use specifically identified as part of the mixed use development of the wider site.
"The site is allocated for a mix of uses, including employment floorspace, non-residential institutions and assembly and leisure and the proposed development will therefore secure the provision of the necessary road infrastructure to support the delivery of the redevelopment of the wider site, which will deliver a number of social, economic and environmental benefits for the local area."
A detailed transport assessment has been carried out and the plans conclude: "It has been identified that there is traffic congestion along the route of the A633, particularly between Stadium Way roundabout and Great Eastern Way roundabout, owing in part to the popularity of the Parkgate Shopping Park.
"Previous studies commissioned by SYPTE have identified that the application site could provide a potential link road to alleviate traffic loadings on the A633 and the submitted Transport Assessment confirms that the proposed link road will result in the redistribution of a portion of the existing arrivals and departures from the Parkgate Shopping Park. This redistribution will result in shorter and more time efficient journeys to and from the site and will deliver higher level benefits to congestion and air quality."
SYPTE website
Images: SYPTE
SYPTE website
Images: SYPTE
