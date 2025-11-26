News: Is Marks & Spencer planning to return to Parkgate?
By Tom Austen
M&S is searching for new, bigger food store sites as it aims to double the size of its food business. A new "potential location list" contains two areas in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported in 2019 that the national retailer was closing its large Parkgate store when it confirmed plans to close over 100 stores in total in order to "radically reshape M&S's Clothing & Home space" alongside relocations, conversions, downsizes and the introduction of concessions.
The historic retailer made the decision to relocate its store on College Street in Rotherham town centre to Parkgate Shopping in the early 2000's. M&S opened a Rotherham Simply Food store at Cortonwood, which is also in Rotherham, in 2017.
Following the performance of the new food stores opened in the last three years, M&S is now expanding the number of locations in its search for sites, including areas where there is not yet an M&S store. It is also looking to expand the size of its food stores to stock a fuller range and attract more customers to do their weekly shop.
Out of London, M&S requires edge of centre and out of town locations for units of 21,500 sq ft that accommodate its new renewal format. It has 500 areas across the UK on a new potential location list.
In Rotherham, Wickersley and Cortonwood have been identified as target locations.
The current M&S unit at Cortonwood is 11,000 sq ft whereas Wickersley is without a large foodstore, although it is close to neighbouring Bramley which has a Morrisons and an Aldi.
At Parkgate, where the former M&S is now occupied by an 18,500 sq ft Poundland, a planning application has been approved for a new 20,000 sq ft unit designed for a food retailer.
The plans discussed that it will be a "national multiple food retailer" that will be the new tenants but no occupier has been named. An analysis of the current market submitted with the application by agents, Savills, stated that this size of store is popular with secondary foodstores including Waitrose, M&S and Co-op, and discount foodstore retailers including Aldi and Lidl.
Rothbiz recently reported that commercial property agents are now showing that The Food Warehouse is taking the former TUI unit at Parkgate.
M&S website
Images: M&S
1 comments:
