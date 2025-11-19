News: Major food retailer sets sights on Rotherham retail park
By Tom Austen
One of Britain’s fastest-growing and most innovative retailers is looking set to open one of its large format stores in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported in March on the owners of Parkgate Shopping in Rotherham submitting plans for Units 17 and 18 with the talk of new tenants.
The approval of the plans has enabled TUI to take a smaller unit next to its Holiday Superstore and move its Rotherham operations.
One of the world's leading integrated tourism business has taken over the former One Below / One Beyond discount store. Launched by Poundworld founders, One Below opened its first Rotherham store in the former Maplin unit at Parkgate Shopping in April 2019. It still operates in Rotherham town centre.
The application at Parkgate was for the reconfigurement of the internal layout, including the mezzanine, a new trolley bay and new solar panels.
Following TUI's relocation, commercial property agents are now showing that The Food Warehouse is taking the former TUI unit next to Morrisons.
The Food Warehouse is part of the Iceland Foods Group and is revolutionising the way that people shop in stores. It takes the same product lines as Iceland and extends them in a warehouse space, giving customers the ability to buy in bulk and take advantage of the savings.
With a new mezzanine level, Unit 18 at Parkgate would provide 13,600 sq ft of space which will allow for The Food Warehouse's super simple store layouts with wider and fewer aisles.
The retailers have a huge range of exclusive brand products across some of the best-known names in the UK, including Slimming World, Greggs, TGI's, Chiquito's and more. It also offers multi-buy deals, including 5 for £5, 3 for £10 and 8 for £10 deals whilst homeware and seasonal specials are also available in larger stores.
Having launched in 2014. a major milestone for The Food Warehouse was reached last month with the opening of the 200th store.
Iceland currently operates in Parkgate already, and at Eastwood. Its products are also available through partnerships with the likes of Wilko and The Range.
Agents, Morgan Williams and CSP Retail list The Food Warehouse as a new letting in the last 12 months at Parkgate Shopping alongside Footasylum, Starbucks, Pavers, Superdrug and My Dentist. Just two large units remain vacant.
An opening date for the new Food Warehouse in Rotherham is not yet known.
Rothbiz also reported in January on approved outline plans for another new unit at Parkgate, on land next to Matalan which was previously used as a Park & Ride for the tram-train. No tenant has been announced here but the proposal is for a 20,000 sq ft rectangular unit "that is the required format of food retailers in order to provide linear aisle for convenience goods shopping."
The Food Warehouse website
Parkgate Shopping website
Images: The Food Warehouse
8 comments:
So that's four Iceland/Food warehouse in under a mile, one next to Aldi, one in the Range, one in Wilko, and now this one.
Needs a M&S food on there!
They could turn Tui into a 40 seater toilet block.
I could do business there.
Plus there is one next to Dunkin near Eastwood. Clearly there must be demand otherwise they wouldn't be opening another store.
It'd get more use.
It does seem excessive, maybe one or two of the others will close.
When walking past I don't think I've seen anyone in TUI for years. I'm surprised there's the demand for such a large unit as a travel agent these days considering the majority of people book online.
