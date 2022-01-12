News: Plans lined up for new Rotherham pool hall

Work is underway on a new pool hall in Rotherham - right on cue for a masterplan which focuses on improving the leisure offer in the town centre.



Last year, the former Rileys snooker hall and sports bar sold as part of a Doncaster Gate plot at auction for £260,000.



This meant that the tenants, operating as Pot8's, began racking their brains for a new venue nearby. A good break saw a soon-to-be completed development accross the town became available and operators look set to give it a shot and start from scratch on Main Street.



The pool hall is looking to take a 5,334 sq ft unit within Westgate Chambers - the largest private-led regeneration project currently ongoing in Rotherham town centre.



Advertisement

Renovation plans for Westgate Chambers were approved in 2018. A £10m scheme designed by Sheffield-based Self Architects involves the creation of a showcase commercial, retail and residential development that involves renovating the buildings that surround a landscaped internal courtyard, including a superb Georgian Grade II listed building, one of the oldest surviving historic structures in Rotherham town centre.



The buildings, close to the important regeneration site of Forge Island, were bought by the Council in 2006 but the authority's own redevelopment efforts were hit by the economic downturn and a removal of Government funding. Having sold the properties, the current scheme, by Peter Hill of developers HMP Bespoke Construction Ltd, is providing high quality retail, leisure and commercial space at street level with contemporary apartments above.



An application has also been submitted for new alcohol licence for the premises at 8 - 10 Main Street, known by many as the former Body-Tec gym.



Change of use plans, drawn up by Self Architects, show that the ground floor would have a small bar area, six pool tables and drinks tables aimed at casual play and socialising. The basement area is aimed at more dedicated pool playing with ten tables and another small bar and a shop selling pool equipment.



Images: Google Maps