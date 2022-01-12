News: Muse man makes Harworth switch





Based close to its flagship Waverley development, the listed firm is a specialist in brownfield regeneration and has a £250m income-producing portfolio across the UK.



Dan Needham has joined as Development Director in a newly-created role that is seen as central to the delivery of Harworth’s strategy to double the size of its business over the next five to seven years.



In his role as Development Director, Dan will be responsible for progressing a number of Harworth’s strategic land and major development sites, reporting to Chief Investment Officer, Jonathan Haigh. Dan is a Chartered Surveyor with 30 years’ experience in delivering commercial and mixed-use schemes across the Midlands and North of England.



Needham was most recently Development Director at Muse Developments, the urban regeneration arm of Morgan Sindall Group plc, where his major projects included a mixed employment and residential development at Harrier Park in Hucknall, Nottinghamshire delivered in partnership with Rolls-Royce plc; Forge Island in Rotherham, a leisure-led scheme developed in partnership with Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council; and the 22-acre Doncaster Civic & Cultural Quarter.



Dan Needham, Development Director, Harworth Group plc, said: "Harworth has established itself as one of the leading development and regeneration specialists in the UK. I am thrilled to be joining the company and look forward to helping Harworth deliver its pipeline of regionally significant projects across its regions, creating sustainable new jobs, homes and communities.”



Needham leaves the Forge Island project, where Muse is Rotherham Council's partner, having worked to secure planning consent for a new leisure scheme in Rotherham town centre with an 8-screen boutique style cinema, modern hotel, food and drink outlets and car parking.



Last year, major hotel brand, Travelodge, exchanged a long-term deal to become an anchor tenant. This followed the news earlier in the year that boutique cinema operator, The Arc, had agreed to open its seventh site at the scheme.



